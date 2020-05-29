Golf logo 3

The Riverside Women's Golf Association played the format Low Score on Par 4's on Thursday.

Following are the results.

Championship Flight: Mary McBryde - 47

First flight: Carolyn Dornak - 51

Second flight: Betty Baker - 55

Chip-ins: Anna Lou Nix - #5

Lucy Eastland - #16

