Following are the results from the Riverside Women's Golf Association Club Championship.
First Low Gross: Emily Garza (81/82 - 163)
Second Low Gross: Viola Saenz (88/81 - 169)
First Low Net: Carolyn Dornak (74/67 -141)
Second Low Net: Lucy Eastland (74/73 - 147)
Weekly low net results
Championship Flight: Viola Saenz (70)
First Flight: Carolyn Dornak (67)
Second Flight: Betty Baker (72)
9-Hole Group: Blanche Starks (39.5)
Chip-ins - Viola Saenz (2): 13 and 15
