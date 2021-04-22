Today the Riverside Women's Golf Association 18-hole group played the format Pick Your Poison.
Championship Flight: Emily Garza (net score - 32.5)
First Flight: Linda Barker (net score - 35)
Second Flight: Becky Miller (net score - 34.5)
9-Hole Group (Low Net) - Eileen Heyer (32.5)
Chip-ins: Emily Garza, No. 4 and Carolyn Dornak No. 17
