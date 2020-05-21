Golf logo 3

The Riverside Women's Golf Association played the Most of Any Number format on Thursday.

Following are the results.

Championship Flight: Mary McBryde (9 - 5's)

First flight: Carolyn Dornak (11 - 5's)

Second flight: (Tie) Betty Baker & Blanche Starks (7 - 6's)

Chip-ins: Eileen Heyer - #8

Lucy Eastland - #13

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.