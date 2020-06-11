Golf logo 3

The Riverside Women’s Golf Association played the Mutt and Jeff format on Thursday. (5 longest + 4 shortest holes - 1/2 handicap).

Following are the winners

Championship flight: Mary McBryde (score of 34)

First flight: Anisia Wolfschlag (score of 39)

Second flight: Helen Williams (score of 36.5)

Chip-in: Viola Saenz – #2

The 9-hole winner (Low Net) - Eileen Heyer (Net score of 40).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.