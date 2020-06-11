The Riverside Women’s Golf Association played the Mutt and Jeff format on Thursday. (5 longest + 4 shortest holes - 1/2 handicap).
Following are the winners
Championship flight: Mary McBryde (score of 34)
First flight: Anisia Wolfschlag (score of 39)
Second flight: Helen Williams (score of 36.5)
Chip-in: Viola Saenz – #2
The 9-hole winner (Low Net) - Eileen Heyer (Net score of 40).
