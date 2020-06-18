Results for Thursday's Scramble at Riverside Golf Course
1st – (-7)
Josh Flowers
Anthony McDonald
Richard Flowers
David Haeber
Randy Harryman
2nd – (-6)
Riley Nabors
Chace Garrison
Abe Sanchez
Albert Conchola
Manuel Cantu
3rd – (-5)
Sammy Flores
David Ortiz
Pete Rodriguez
Sam Saenz
Joe Sanchez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.