SHINER — Shiner senior guard Isis Robinson has been one of a kind this season.
Robinson is the lone senior on a Lady Comanches team that started two freshmen in Tuesday’s season finale with District 28-2A rival Weimar. She wanted to close out her career on her home court with a win.
Robinson dropped a game-high 15 points as Shiner cruised to a 47-27 win over the 23rd-ranked Lady Wildcats. She hit three 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win.
The win set up a probable third meeting with Schulenburg in a seeding game to decide the second and third seeds in district.
“Going into the playoffs if we didn’t win this game, it would’ve hurt us a lot,” Robinson said. “So, we really needed to win this in order to have a chance at getting the two-seed.”
Neither Shiner or Weimar could find a groove in the first half.
The Lady Comanches committed 16 turnovers and the Lady Wildcats committed 14. Weimar held a narrow 20-18 lead at the half.
Eventually, Shiner’s sense of urgency came out, and the Lady Comanches went on a 12-0 run to open the third quarter, taking a 30-20 lead with 2:18 left in the third.
That run came as Shiner made one turnover for the entire third quarter while forcing Weimar into six.
“I’ve told this team all year long they had the potential to play with anybody in the district,” said Shiner coach Ray Neal. “It’s whether or not we’re going to limit ourselves, or kind of hand it to people. A couple of times, we had some spurts where we looked really good, and I think the confidence kicked in once we got on a roll.”
Sophomore Rylee Vancura carried the Lady Comanches up to that point, scoring six points in the first half. Shiner’s young post totaled 12 points and eight rebounds, and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field.
“Coach always tells me he wants me to take charge down there because he has confidence in me,” Vancura said. “As a sophomore, that’s my responsibility to do that. I want to set a good example for others down there. So, I always try my best to ask for the ball and take it up whenever we need it.”
Weimar committed a total of 13 turnovers in the second half compared to Shiner’s five. The Lady Wildcats were limited to 4 of 21 from the field in that time.
Malarie Mican had 11 points with nine coming off 3-pointers.
“They came out guns blazing. Props to them,” said Weimar coach Jenny Fricke-Martello. “We didn’t use our ball fakes or aggressiveness nearly as much as we could. (Turnovers) changed the game because a lot of them happened up top and went for uncontested layups.”
Weimar will meet the four-seed from 27-2A in playoffs, which will either be Milano or Holland.
DISTRICT 28-2AShiner 47, Weimar 27
Points: (W) Kim Hinze 4, Paige Pavlu 5, Alexa Rangel 2, Malarie Mican 11, Skylar Hegar5; (S) Haley Patek 6, Callie Sevcik 6, Rylee Vancura 12, Isis Robinson 15, Morgan Lenehan 8.
Halftime: Weimar 20-18. 3-Pointers: (W) Mican 3,Pavlu; (S) Robinson 2. Records: Weimar 21-9, 10-2; Shiner 18-12, 9-3.
