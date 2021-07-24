A 549.5 pound blue marlin sits in front of the crowd during Saturday’s final weigh-in of The Lone Star Shootout in Port O’Connor. The blue marlin was caught by angler Lee Weidner from the boat Bimini Babe.
A 549.5 pound blue marlin sits in front of the crowd during Saturday’s final weigh-in of The Lone Star Shootout in Port O’Connor. The blue marlin was caught by angler Lee Weidner from the boat Bimini Babe.
A 549.5 pound blue marlin sits in front of the crowd during Saturday’s final weigh-in of The Lone Star Shootout in Port O’Connor. The blue marlin was caught by angler Lee Weidner from the boat Bimini Babe.
A 549.5 pound blue marlin sits in front of the crowd during Saturday’s final weigh-in of The Lone Star Shootout in Port O’Connor. The blue marlin was caught by angler Lee Weidner from the boat Bimini Babe.
Spectators wondered whether the catch would break the tournament record of 644 pounds. The marlin’s official stats were 116 inches, 549.5 pounds, solidly putting the Bimini Babe in first place for marlin catches.
“We were live baiting this morning,” said angler Lee Weidner. “We were live baiting with actually pretty good sized tunas. We were shooting for one big fish. Good Lord blessed us and we got them.”
It took the Bimini Babe crew of Weidner, Captain Robert Jones, Wes Appling, Brian Phillips and mates two hours to haul in the marlin.
Thirty minutes into the fight, the marlin leaped out of the water, and the crew knew she was a keeper.
“We had some pretty good talent on the boat,” Weidner said. “When that fish jumped, you had small pros on this trip right here.”
Weidner has fished in the Lone Star Shootout since its inception but was unable to compete last year as he was sick with COVID-19. Last year’s situation made this year’s result that much sweeter.
“Oh it’s awesome man,” Weidner said. “Stroke one put it in the boat. Life’s good bud.”
Quantified was the unofficial tournament winner with one blue marlin, six white marlin and nine sailfish releases for 2,850 points.
Tenacious was the runner up with 2,750 points after releasing three blue marlin and five sailfish. Tenacious also had the largest dorado catch at 32.5 pounds.
Vamanos was third with 2,400 points after releasing two blue marlin, one white marlin and seven sailfish.
Backlash had the largest tuna catch at 140.5 pounds.
Mad Props caught the largest wahoo at 50.5 pounds.
A total of 69 billfish were caught between the 45 boats competing in the Shootout. All funds raised go to the Houston Big Game Fishing Club’s charitable funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.