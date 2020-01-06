University of Houston-Victoria head softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of junior college transfer Alexis “Lexi” Gonzalez for the 2020 season.
Gonzalez, a middle infielder, will join the Jaguars in the spring after transferring from Vernon College.
Gonzalez is a 2018 graduate of Rockport-Fulton High School where she earned first team all-district honors at second and pitcher. She was also named the District 31-4A Offensive Player of the Year. She compiled a .505 batting average her senior year and was named to the 2018 All-South Texas Softball Team.
She was also selected as a Corpus Christi Hooks preseason all-star two years in a row.
“I chose UHV because it is like home to me,” said Gonzalez. “I grew up playing in Victoria and the surrounding areas and I am glad coach Ortiz and (Mac) Christiansen gave me the opportunity to play for them. I can’t wait for the season.”
Gonzalez plans to study Kinesiology while attending UHV.
