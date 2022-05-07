Rodriguez leads St. Joseph medal haul at state meet

HEWITT — Nick Rodriguez won a gold medal to lead a successful TAPPS Class 5A state meet for St. Joseph.
St. Joseph had four athletes qualify for the state meet and brought home four medals.
Rodriguez won the boys 800-meter run in a time of 1 minute, 55.90 seconds.
Rodriguez was scheduled to compete in the 1,600-meter run, but withdrew because of an injury.
Caleb Ybarra captured a pair of silver medals in the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Ybarra finished second in the 100 in a time of 10.81 seconds, and was second in the 200 in a time of 22.65.
Ryan Ward claimed a silver medal in the girls high jump.
Ward cleared 5 feet to finish third.
Lauren Theriot finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 13:09.
