As I sit here watching the FedEx Cup finals, I can’t help thinking about how far professional golf and golf in general have come in my lifetime. I never would have imagined a $15 million first prize to the winner of any event. I grew up watching Arnie and Jack, but when Tiger came along, the entire country and the world began to follow him and professional golf grew at all levels. He really encouraged many first-timers to try this enjoyably frustrating game.
Many Victorians do not know that we have a professional tour event that has been coming to Victoria Country Club since 1993. Currently called the APT (All Pro Tour), the Victoria Open will be at VCC again Sept. 9-14. I visited with Joe Mitchell, director of golf at VCC, this week to get all the details. This is the 12th event of the year for the APT tour and offers a $100,000 purse.
Joe and his team are preparing for this great event at the club. They want to invite all of Victoria to come out to follow the pros or participate in all the activities. During this event the VCC course, grill and restaurant will be open to all. The club will be running daily specials at both eateries in the clubhouse. The food at VCC is five-star and worth the visit alone during this week.
Spectators will have free access to the course all week, unlike most tour events. There will be grilling on the course and refreshments available at several locations for those walking and following the pros. If you really want to get involved, Joe says he still has volunteer spots available to help out with the live scoring or shuttle driving. Just give him a call at the VCC Pro Shop if interested.
Besides coming out to just watch the Pros, golfers can participate in the APT Pro-Am on Tuesday of that week. Joe says there are still spots available. Four amateurs will get to play with one of the pros in a fun format and competition. You can enter a team of four or enter as an individual and VCC will place you on a team. There is an entry fee involved. Come on, Victoria golfers, sign up and see how you match up with the pros.
This year’s pro event has several generous sponsors, although no local business stepped up to be the title sponsor. The VCC MGA is sponsoring and running the tournament this year again. Joe would like to encourage all local business owners to consider the title sponsorship next year. The advertising and promotion return on your investment will be well worth it. Chick-fil-A is the food sponsor this year. J. Welch Farms (Jackie and JonAnn Welch) are sponsoring the Pro Am Dinner. Jim Owen/Pepsi Distributor is the drink and snack sponsor for the week. A big thank you to all these great sponsors.
Victoria should be so proud to have a championship golf course capable of holding a professional golf tour event like this. I know I am. Joe and everyone involved sincerely hope you will all consider coming out to give these pro golfers a warm south Texas welcome and show our support. Who knows, the next Tiger Woods may be playing in this event. These guys are all trying to make it to the next professional level. Come out and cheer them on.
