The first day of the 2020 Lauren Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament at the Club at Colony Creek started with a chilly start on Friday. Temperatures hovered in the mid 40’s as 12 high school girls golf teams began play. It was a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and the coastal breeze was already prevalent making scoring difficult.
This is the 21st year for this tournament to be held in memoriam of Lauren Johnson. Lauren was killed in a traffic accident on Aug, 12, 1998, just three days before she would have reported to Tyler Junior College on a golf scholarship.
It was an honor to visit with Lauren’s parents, Ben and Sondra Johnson, who came in from Oklahoma to attend this year’s event. Lauren’s brother Matt was also here from Austin. Lauren just happened to be one of my daughter’s close friends in high school and I am proud that Victoria still remembers her through this tournament.
I also spoke with Victoria East girls coach Mike Smith and Victoria West girls coach Bill Tally. Coach Smith has three teams in this tournament and Coach Tally has one. The other teams competing in this event are Austin Westlake, San Antonio Churchill, Corpus Christi Moody, Lake Travis, Corpus Veterans Memorial, McNeil and Corpus Christi Miller.
Both Victoria coaches are looking forward to finishing the season strong and making it to district. The District 30-5A tournament will be held at The Club at Colony Creek on March 30-31. Victoria East is the defending District Champion and has won the district tournament the past four years.
The Regional tournament will be at Palmview Golf Club in McAllen on April 22-23.
After the day’s play was completed, I briefly visited with Lake Travis girls coach Paige Lemon. This is her first year coaching the team and they are in first place after day one. Lake Travis had a team total of 316 and holds 10 shot lead over Austin Westlake. Coach Lemon said her girls played “some smart golf” in the windy conditions. She encouraged them to just take it one hole at a time.
Day two begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Victoria Country Club. Good luck and play well girls.
Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament
The Club at Colony Creek
Day 1 results
1 Lake Travis +32 316
2 Austin WestLake +42 326
3 Corpus Veterans Memorial +71 355
4 McNeil +75 359
5 Victoria East Gold +77 361
6 San Antonio Chruchill +85 369
7 Victoria West A +110 394
8 Victoria East Black +182 466
9 Corpus Moody +185 469
10 Victoria East Red +198 482
11 Corpus Christi Miller +277 561
Individual results
1 Harper Edwards +2 73
T2 Kerrisa Limon +3 74
T2 Hanna Schroeder +3 74
4 Olivia Vargas +7 78
T5 Olivia Anderson +8 79
T5 Kate Beckworth +8 79
7 Kathryn Jones +9 80
T8 Kaylee Canales +10 81
T8 Katie Lusby +10 81
10 Sofia Calavitta +13 84
T11 Grace Cash +14 85
T11 Emma Richards +14 85
T13 Emma Koch +16 87
T13 Emily Bauknight +16 87
T13 Jordan Davis +16 87
T16 Jalanie Brookins +17 88
T16 Adriana Jaramillo +17 88
T16 Madison Valdez +17 88
T19 Emma Davidson +18 89
T19 Anissa Farias +18 89
T21 Shelby Austin +20 91
T21 Katie Taghinbaugh +20 91
23 Sujae Lee +23 94
T24 Amber Short +24 95
T24 Kylie Quinn +24 95
26 Emylee Elizanodo +25 96
T27 Leila Sutherland +26 97
T27 Ari Hosek +26 97
T27 Mia Beaudion +26 97
T27 Allison Casal +26 97
T31 Gabi Rodriguez +28 99
T31 Sarahlee Ramirez +28 99
33 Sara Udd +29 100
34 Lillian Boyett
35 Abby Powell +34 105
36 Corinn Wallner +36 107
T37 Emily Thigpen +39 110
T37 Victoria Barrera +39 110
T37 Laney Sciba +39 110
40 Estee Reiss +40 111
41 Jessica Rivera +42 113
42 Haley Hernandez +44 115
T43 Gabriela Rofriguez +49 120
T43 Amber Buentello +49 120
T45 Savannah Cruz +50 121
T45 Madison Christensen +50 121
T47 Alyssa Alvarado +51 122
T47 Kenzy Sneath +51 122
T49 Abigail Roman +52 123
T49 Dallas Smith +52 123
51 Lexi Myers +55 126
52 Caleigh Debord +57 128
53 Mallory Ozuna +58 129
54 Porshalin Copper +59 130
55 Samantha Vigil +60 131
56 Emma Willingham +62 133
57 Laney Atkinson +65 136
58 Calli Voss +70 141
59 Cianna Salazar +71 142
60 Kalista Garza +74 145
61 Kristina Garzra +80 151
62 Briana Gonzalez +83 154
