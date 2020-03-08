Congratulations Victoria and The Club at Colony Creek for being selected for the 2020 UIL Region IV Class 4A Boys and Girls High School Golf Championships. The girls Regional tournament will be held at The Club at Colony Creek on April 20-21. The boys tournament will be held at the same venue April 22-23.
There are 54 teams that make up the UIL Region 4. This is one of four Regions in the State of Texas. Region 4 contains Districts 25 through 32 and includes 4A schools in the south central to southwest portion of Texas. On the east end you have schools from Wharton, El Campo and Stafford. The area goes west all the way to Zapata and Rio Grande City. This Region covers a huge geographical area of South Texas. It has many great golfers and golf courses.
Several area leaders have been working on securing this event for over a year. Mr. Claud Jacobs said it started with a conversation with Mr. Jim Bob Jackson. Mr. Jackson is President of the High School Golf Coaches Association and a PGA Pro. He was golf coach at Southwest Texas State in 2000 when Victoria hosted the NCAA Regional tournament. Joel Novasad of Explore Victoria and Aaron Speaker at The Club at Colony Creek have also been involved. Thank you, gentlemen, for bringing this fine event to Victoria.
Mr. A. J. Martinez, Assistant Athletic Director for the University Interscholastic League confirmed by email that there will be 16 boys and girls teams coming to Victoria for this event. There will also be 16 individual boys and girls competing as medalist. Each district advances two teams and two medalist that are not on an advancing team already. The total number of golfers will be 96 boys and 96 girls. The top three teams and the top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to the State Championship. Last year, both the boys and the girls State Champion teams came from Region 1/District 2. The girls were from Andrews High School and the boys were from Monahans. This year’s Region 4 State Tournament will be held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle on May 11-12.
This is a big event and stands to have a significant economic impact for Victoria. In addition to all these players and about 30 coaches, there could potentially be about 1000 parents, grandparents and friends visiting Victoria during these four days. College coaches will be recruiting from this elite field of potential candidates for their programs. Get ready Victoria for the week of April 20th. Approximately 1200 people could be coming to enjoy our hotels, restaurants, general shopping and site seeing in our area. Let’s all give them a warm South Texas welcome.
This event will be needing volunteers for shuttle service, scoring etc. If you are interested in helping, please call Aaron Speaker at The Club at Colony Creek. Or just come out and follow some of these talented young boys and girls. You will see some great golf and be looking at our future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.