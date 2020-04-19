Wow, what a roller coaster ride we have been on the past few weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home restrictions being in full swing. Golfers around the country have been stressing over whether to play or not. Some states and areas have completely shut down all golfing operations. This has led to some unusual situations in the golfing business that have been unheard of before now.
Three golfers in Massachusetts were arrested in Rhode Island in early April after violating the Governor Gina Raimondo’s executive order that out-of-state visitors must self-quarantine for 14 days if they enter the state for non-work-related purposes. The three men made the short drive into Rhode Island and tried to conceal their out-of-state identities in order to get in a round of golf. The local Rhode Island police department received a call from a McDonald’s restaurant that men had taken golf clubs from a car with Massachusetts license plates and loaded them into a Rhode Island plated vehicle. They were arrested at the course and given a summons to appear in court. They each face a fine up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Just proves some golfers will go to great lengths to play.
Across the country, lawsuits by golf courses are being brought against local and state governments stating that they are overstepping their bounds in forcing businesses and courses to close. Blueberry Hill Public Golf Course in Pennsylvania is suing the state “demanding that the governor not hold absolute power to open and shut segments of the Pennsylvania economy like a spigot.” In Fresno, California members of San Joaquin Country Club are petitioning the local government to reopen because they are “being deprived of their private property rights and the rights of these individuals to the use and enjoyment of their private property without due process.”
In Florida, the Villages, one of the largest retirement communities in the country still has their golf courses open. This golfing community has over 130,000 mostly senior residents that play on 55 golf courses north of Orlando. They have implemented the safe social distancing practices that most other courses have done. One resident told the Associated Press: “This is the Villages. There would be a riot if they stopped golf.”
I was not able to get an answer from most courses in our area. I do know that Yorktown Country Club is open to members only. Edna golf course is open. Hatch Bend Country Club in Port Lavaca just reopened this past week for play. Cuero, Goliad and Hallettsville golf courses remain closed. Yoakum golf course did not answer so I am assuming they are closed also.
Here in Victoria, both Country Clubs remain open to members only. There was some confusion after the Governor made a statement that “golf was not an essential business.” AG Ken Paxton then put out a clarification letter that said golf as a “physical activity” could continue to be played if good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and implementing social distancing took place.
It looks like there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I am not sure if things will ever completely get back to the way they were, but I am glad that I have had a little golfing time to get me through this pandemic. Stay safe!
