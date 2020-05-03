Is a light at the end of the tunnel? Playing golf over our entire area is coming back although I am not sure when it will be “normal.” Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek have remained open with all the social distancing restrictions being applied. Riverside Golf Course was finally allowed to reopen this past week. I know all the golfers that play at the park are ecstatic about that.
Calling around the area, I found out that all the courses in the Coastal Bend area are now open again. A few still have additional restrictions besides the social distancing requirements. Edna and Yorktown are open to members only. Yoakum is open to members only until May 5th. Then it will be open to the public. Cuero opened last week and opened to the public Friday May 1st. Goliad and Hallettsville are open, but their clubhouses remained closed. Arrangements are made for paying green fees outside the clubhouse. The Ranch Golf Club in Kennedy is open. Hatch Bend Country Club in Port Lavaca is now open to members and allowing public play. They have restarted their Wednesday Night “Shootout.”
Golfers in our area of South Texas should appreciate that we are able to get back out and play even with the restrictions that are keeping us safe. That is not the case in many areas of the country. The battle between what is right and what is safe continues to rage on at golf courses around the country, particularly those who find themselves in jurisdictions of state and local governments that have deemed golf as a non-essential or unsafe hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Chaney wrote in a Swing U Clubhouse article that golfers in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have taken to playing on closed courses only to be reprimanded by local law enforcement and other concerned citizens. A Florida course manager said: “People have called to let us know that they have seen players on the course but we don’t have 24 hour staff or security cameras so there is no way of policing it.”
In Naugatuck, Connecticut the Hop Brook Golf Course was closed after a concerned citizen took a video of a group of golfers in a post-round gathering in a parking lot not adhering to the proper social distancing measures. Private courses in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have seen police shooing folks off golf courses, but golfers play on where enforcement has not taken place.
Steve Skinner, the Chief Executive of KemperSports, which manages 130 golf courses said: “It’s a game that is played in what is essentially a 200-acre park with a maximum of 70 people in the park at a time. That’s more than two acres per person.” As spring weather spreads, golfers across the country are opting to get out and play. Some are in areas that allow it, and some are not. The National Golf Foundation reports that 55% of courses in America were open last week and they expect that number to jump to 77% by mid-May. We all just need to play by the rules and stay safe.
On another note if you are a golf junkie like me and have missed live professional golf on television, it is finally going to come back with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial from June 11-14. The first major will be the PGA Championship held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Aug 6-9. The U. S. Open at Winged Foot will be held Sept 17-20. The Masters will be the final major of the year held on Nov 12-15. It will be strange watching the Masters in the middle of winter, but not any stranger than the rest of this golfing year. Stay safe.
