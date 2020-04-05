Normally this time of year I am getting very excited and preparing my schedule around watching the upcoming Masters tournament on television. I had the privilege of attending the Masters in Augusta in 2007 and now it is my favorite major to follow. But obviously this year is going to be different. The Golf Channel has been rerunning whatever professional tournament was on last year. I assume they will replay last year’s Masters tournament that was won by Tiger Woods. It will not be quite the same, but I will be watching anyway.
As of this writing, the Masters and the PGA Championship have been postponed with the hopes of playing at a latter date. The R&A just issued a statement this week about the Open Championship to be held at Royal St. George’s this year. They said we are “continuing to work through our options this year, including postponement.” The USGA has stated that the U. S. Open at Winged Foot will be postponed until the fall. More information on all the USGA competitions will be coming in the next few weeks.
Major golf is on hold indefinitely and all the Pro tours are shut down, so what kind of impact has the pandemic had on the rest of the golf industry in the country? That’s what the National Golf Foundation has been trying to figure out. Over the past three weeks, the NGF has been “studying the human and business impacts of this pandemic on golf” using an “ongoing and exclusive nationwide survey, along with other information, data and resources.” (www.thengfq.com/covid-19/).
Here are some of the major takeaways, 44% of U.S. courses are open for play. As of April 2, 13 states have mandates in place disallowing play – California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. Throughout the country measures have been taken to slow the spread of the virus, including closing dining areas (87%), entire clubhouses (27%) and pro shops (25%).
As the pandemic wears on, more and more courses are closing, whether it be due to executive stay-at-home orders that keep course workers from going to the course or explicitly closing golf courses to avoid further spread of the disease. The report also states that 65% of golf’s top businesses have been impacted. Major retailers, by and large, have been forced to shut their doors while golf equipment companies reported “a substantial impact on production.” Top Golf and Drive Shack had no recourse but to close their doors for the time being. The one positive note from the report was that of the courses still open, 32% reported above average rounds of play. Check out the entire report. It has some interesting golf data and will be updated as time and this pandemic continue.
Locally, the two Country Clubs are remaining open but are tightening up the social distancing rules. If you play either of these courses, please get the full list of these rules and abide by them. They are for your safety and your fellow golfers’ safety. If we do not follow them, our courses will probably be shut down also.
