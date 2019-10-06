It was about thirty years ago that I last played Cuero Municipal Golf course. Wow, what a difference I found when I visited the course again this week. Back then the fairways had sparse grass and the rough was rough. The greens were nothing to brag about. That is all different now. You have to see it and play this beautiful course to believe the improvements that have been made.
This city known for its Turkeyfest and Championship High School football has a fine golf course to brag on also. I met with David Danish Sr., the City of Cuero Parks Director. David and his grounds crew have spent the last seven years converting this municipal property into a well landscaped lush golf course.
Cuero Golf Course was originally built in 1933. David believes it has always been owned and operated by the City although the Parks department did relinquish operating the course from 1998 to 2012 due to the ‘98 flood. The flood devastated the city and the Parks department had their hands full with many cleanup projects. A group of local citizens formed the Cuero Golf Association and operated the course during those years.
When the Parks department took the course back, they began making improvements that got it to the championship shape it’s in today. In 2015 they installed a state-of-the-art computer controlled irrigation system. Their old irrigation water well was contaminated with salty brackish water and had to be abandoned. A new well was dug which supplies water to the large water storage lake. Driving around the course, you can see the results. Lush green grass everywhere.
Beginning in 2016 through this year, David and his crew have been replacing the grass on all the greens with Champions Dwarf Bermuda. This turf grass for the greens is the new favorite for the southern areas of our country. The greens at Cuero are smooth, true and putt beautifully.
You can tell that I was totally surprised by what I found on my return to Cuero Municipal golf course. You will be too if you travel the short 25 minute drive there and play this fun, challenging and newly renewed golf course.
Note and follow up to my recent article on Riverside Golf Course: Riverside has now opened up their “Practice Course”. This is a five hole course on the old “Blue Nine” side that you can play for $5.00 if you walk and $10.00 with a cart. This is perfect when you need to practice but do not have time for nine or eighteen. I know many of us will take advantage of this new venue.
