This week, I visited with Terry Koehler, the chairman and director of innovation for Edison Golf Technologies, who just happens to live in Victoria. Some of you golfers know Terry, a native of Cuero, from his long history of club design with several high-profile companies. Terry has been in the golf club design business for over thirty years.
Back in the ’80s, Terry worked with the Ray Cook Company designing putters. The Destiny putter he helped design was played by over 20 tour players. He became interested in wedge design by having a difficult experience at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. Terry tells the story about not being able to get out of the deep Scottish bunkers, so he asked if he could go into their club repair shop and use their tools. He says he ground the sole of his wedge to make it slice through the sand to get out of the St. Andrews bunkers. That was the beginning of his fascination with improving wedge design. In 1990, he patented the “Koehler sole,” which combined both a high and a low bounce in each wedge to make them versatile from any kind of lie and any swing path.
In the ’90s, he continued his wedge design efforts with the Reid Lockhart company, refining his concepts, and introduced the Eidolon wedges. Eidolon wedges were the first to incorporate 100% CNC-milled faces and grooves. After the stint with Reid Lockhart, in 2011 Terry introduced his SCOR wedges with progressive weighting throughout the line of scoring clubs from 41 to 61 degrees of golf. SCOR was based in Victoria, and these wedges became very popular with many local golfers.
After SCOR, Terry led a team that brought the prestigious Ben Hogan brand back to the golf industry. The company launched his designs for the TK15 wedges and Ft. Worth irons, both earning acclaim from golfers of all skill levels. Terry prides himself on focusing his design work on the needs of recreational golfers, not tour professionals.
That brings us to Terry Koehler’s latest venture. He has a new company called Edison Golf Technologies based here in Victoria. Some time before the end of January, Edison will be offering a limited number (500) of its custom-fitted three-wedge sets. Terry says he has applied everything he has learned over the years to achieve performance no other wedges can match. The claim is that these wedges offer dramatically improved spin and forgiveness achieved through mass distribution across the back of the clubhead.
I’m just very proud that we have people like Terry in the golf business right here in Victoria. Terry hangs out at Victoria Country Club, and if you ever get to visit with him, he will try to convince you that his new wedge design will improve your short game tremendously. He convinced me! If you want to get on the list for the limited production run of the first 500 custom wedge sets, visit edisonwedges.com and submit your email address to be contacted when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.