Golf expert Ron Sitka writes a column for the Victoria Advocate to help residents improve their games.

What a pleasure I had recently to play a round of golf with the legendary Coach Mike Smith.

We were paired in a Men’s Golf Association event at The Club at Colony Creek. After our round I visited with Coach Smith and learned about him and a little history of girl’s golf in our great city.

Coach Smith graduated from Abilene High School in 1964 where he played basketball. He then attended Cisco Junior College and Sam Houston State University, playing basketball for both. Coach Smith was named head basketball coach at Victoria High School in 1972.

He led the Stingarees to the State Playoffs 21 times. His teams won 17 District titles, had 10 Regional tournament appearances, 2 State tournament appearances and was State runner-up once.

He was instrumental in organizing the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and served as President in 1976-77. In May of 2015, Coach Smith was inducted into the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame.

After a long and successful basketball coaching career, Coach Smith took over the girl’s golf program where his teams had immediate success. Coach Smith is currently in his 21st year as head girls golf coach.

Over the past 20 years his teams have won 16 District titles and five Regional championships. The girls have made 18 regional tournament appearance and 12 State tournament appearances. On four of those trips to state they finished third, second, second and first.

It was obvious in our conversation that coach Smith is still deeply passionate about our community and girls golf in our area. He humbly attributes some of his success over the years to his wife Ad.They raised three children here in Victoria and now have six grandchildren. Thank you, Coach Smith, for your dedication and longevity in our city and schools.

Below is a list of coach Smith’s state golf team's over the past 20 years. You will remember many of these names. A number of these girls went on to be successful college golfers. This is impressive.

1999 

Charlotte Westbrook, Miranda Orr, Lynde Mitchell, Katie House, Kate Meyer

2000

Miranda Orr, Katie House, Melissa Mitchell, Lynde Bleeker, Kate Meyer, Kiersti Orr

2001

Miranda Orr, Kate Meyer, Jordan Byers, Kelly Louth, Kiersti Orr

2002

Miranda Orr, Kate Meyer, Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Caleigh Etheredge, Laura Baker

2003

Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Laura Baker, Caleigh Etheredge, Julie Kerslake

2004

Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Laura Baker, Caleigh Etheredge, Julie Kerslake

2006

Amber Koehl, Briana Novian, Randi Rolland, Lindsey Foster, Jennifer King

2010

Ali Cowan

2011

Ali Cowan

2016

Madison Lake

2017

Madison Lake, Zayda Cedillo, Lorrin Dickey, Madeline Mattocks, Kelsey Torres, Karsyn White

2018

Zayda Cedillo, Karsyn White

Ron Sitka has been playing golf in the Victoria Area for the past 35 years. He resides at The Club at Colony Creek and can be reached at ronsitka@gmail.com or rsitka@vicad.com.

