What a pleasure I had recently to play a round of golf with the legendary Coach Mike Smith.
We were paired in a Men’s Golf Association event at The Club at Colony Creek. After our round I visited with Coach Smith and learned about him and a little history of girl’s golf in our great city.
Coach Smith graduated from Abilene High School in 1964 where he played basketball. He then attended Cisco Junior College and Sam Houston State University, playing basketball for both. Coach Smith was named head basketball coach at Victoria High School in 1972.
He led the Stingarees to the State Playoffs 21 times. His teams won 17 District titles, had 10 Regional tournament appearances, 2 State tournament appearances and was State runner-up once.
He was instrumental in organizing the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and served as President in 1976-77. In May of 2015, Coach Smith was inducted into the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame.
After a long and successful basketball coaching career, Coach Smith took over the girl’s golf program where his teams had immediate success. Coach Smith is currently in his 21st year as head girls golf coach.
Over the past 20 years his teams have won 16 District titles and five Regional championships. The girls have made 18 regional tournament appearance and 12 State tournament appearances. On four of those trips to state they finished third, second, second and first.
It was obvious in our conversation that coach Smith is still deeply passionate about our community and girls golf in our area. He humbly attributes some of his success over the years to his wife Ad.They raised three children here in Victoria and now have six grandchildren. Thank you, Coach Smith, for your dedication and longevity in our city and schools.
Below is a list of coach Smith’s state golf team's over the past 20 years. You will remember many of these names. A number of these girls went on to be successful college golfers. This is impressive.
1999
Charlotte Westbrook, Miranda Orr, Lynde Mitchell, Katie House, Kate Meyer
2000
Miranda Orr, Katie House, Melissa Mitchell, Lynde Bleeker, Kate Meyer, Kiersti Orr
2001
Miranda Orr, Kate Meyer, Jordan Byers, Kelly Louth, Kiersti Orr
2002
Miranda Orr, Kate Meyer, Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Caleigh Etheredge, Laura Baker
2003
Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Laura Baker, Caleigh Etheredge, Julie Kerslake
2004
Kelly Louth, Jordan Byers, Laura Baker, Caleigh Etheredge, Julie Kerslake
2006
Amber Koehl, Briana Novian, Randi Rolland, Lindsey Foster, Jennifer King
2010
Ali Cowan
2011
Ali Cowan
2016
Madison Lake
2017
Madison Lake, Zayda Cedillo, Lorrin Dickey, Madeline Mattocks, Kelsey Torres, Karsyn White
2018
Zayda Cedillo, Karsyn White
