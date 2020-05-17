This week local golf got back into full swing around the coastal bend. Hatch Bend in Port Lavaca is even holding their annual “Seafood Open.”
That is great news. Strict social-distancing rules are still in effect. Other competitive golf on all levels is still in a holding pattern. High School, College and professional golf still has start dates pending or forecasted for June at the earliest.
So, I decided to catch up with several of Victoria’s shining stars that have gone on to play college golf and see how things were going. Many of us followed these kids during their high school golf careers and now they are off to the bigger stage. This week I visited with Zayda Cedillo. She is now at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches on a golf scholarship.
Zayda now has two years of college golf behind her, although most of this past semester had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. She will be Junior in the fall and is really looking forward to getting back to school and competitive college golf. Her game was really improving when the season was cancelled. She had a low score of 74 in the last tournament she played in and was the No. 2 player on the team.
Zayda said the first year of adjusting to college life, college golf and being far away from home was tough. Her sophomore year was much better, and her golf game was much improved. She attributes that to her diligent work ethic and practice.
The SFA team practices daily at three different facilities in the Nacogdoches and Lufkin area-Crown Colony, Woodland Hills and Piney Woods. They all attend normal college classes in the morning and then it is off to the course for various drills under Head Golf Coach Trey Schroeder.
Zayda says they spend a large portion of their time practicing the short game. They may also play four or five qualifying rounds per week to see who will make the traveling squad for the next tournament. The teams best finish this past year was a 6th place at the Bentwater Intercollegiate in Montgomery. Zayda qualified to play in all tournaments except one this past year. That is a great accomplishment.
Zayda says the best part of college golf and playing in the Southland Conference is the friendships and camaraderie that she has built with the rest of the team. She loves the travel although her and one of her teammates do not like flying. Some of the tournaments they attend requires them to fly but most can be reached by the road. She says SFA has recently purchased a new state-of-the-art travel van for the golf team. Each seat is a very comfy bucket seat with its own TV. That is the way to travel.
On the academic side of things, Zayda is keeping up with her studies. She is a finance major and hopes to become a Certified Financial Planner when she finishes her degree. She has been working at Victoria Country Club on an “as-needed” basis throughout this summer and really hitting the practice tee.
Although nothing is quite finalized for the upcoming school year, Zayda says she is hearing from her coach that they should be able to return to campus in mid-August. He says the fall tournament schedule will probably be a much-reduced schedule. I know we all hope for some normalcy by then. Good luck Zayda in your Junior year. We will be rooting for you and the Lady Lumberjacks.
Next week I will tell you about my visit with another pair of Victoria area star golfers-the Lake twins, Ben and Madi. They have taken separate college golfing paths.
