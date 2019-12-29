2019 has been a great year for golf in the Crossroads area, and I sincerely hope Victoria Advocate readers have enjoyed my columns. There has been much positive feedback, so I’m going to continue to look for interesting stories for golf-a-holics like you and me or anyone reading this column.
This past week, I spent time with the pros at all three Victoria-area golf courses. We recapped some of what happened in 2019 and discussed the outlook for 2020. They are all looking forward to improving your golfing experience in the new year, and I’m excited about that.
Joe Mitchell Jr., director of golf at the Victoria Country Club, was very proud of many accomplishments during 2019. He stated that the numbers showed all member events had increased participation during the year. Joe and Jonathon started a Ladies Play day, which was held on the second Saturday of each month. This fun event is open to all ladies who want to participate, not just VCC members. In addition to these events, VCC had 114 juniors attend their Junior clinics this year. That’s amazing.
Joe says 2020 will bring a couple of long-awaited improvements to VCC. The back deck of the clubhouse will be torn down and rebuilt to a much larger footprint. It will have improved access to the bar and provide a very relaxing area to hang out after a round of golf. There are also tee box beautification projects in the works. Joe recently came back from participating on the winning “Joe Black Cup” team. He will begin working on his game early next year to get back to the PGA National Pro Championship. Good luck, Joe.
Next, I traveled across town to catch up with Aaron Speaker, certified PGA professional at The Club at Colony Creek. Aaron recently came back to this head professional position in August of 2019. He had to hit the ground running upon his return to prepare for the Formosa United Way Benefit golf tournament. This huge event is second only to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Benefit. The Formosa tournament raised $300,000 this year to benefit United Way of Victoria and Calhoun counties.
Aaron is excited about the new year. The Club at Colony Creek has a state-of-the-art Trackman launch monitor system, and Aaron is a certified club fitter for this technology. He plans to increase promotion of lessons and club fitting using the Trackman to members and nonmembers. Contact him at the Club and set up an appointment. He also is negotiating with the four major club vendors (Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade and Ping) to have individual demo days at the club. The Trackman and club fitting will be available during these events. On the club side, Aaron is already organizing and planning the Ladies clinics and Junior camps for next year as well as working with the MGA and LGA groups.
My last visit was with Rolando Hernandez, head pro and manager at Riverside Golf Course. He and his staff have revitalized our beautiful municipal golf course in the park this past year. I can’t thank them enough. We should all be proud of what Rolando and the city leaders have done to bring it back. As I mentioned before, Riverside now has a full driving range and practice area. The five-hole practice course (part of the old Blue nine) also opened in June. This practice course is extremely popular with golfers in the area. Rolando noted that membership increased to more than 200 active members in 2019. That’s a real comeback accomplishment!
2020 at Riverside will bring much of the same with no big changes planned. There will be some minor tee box improvements starting after the new year. The tee boxes and greens have been overseeded for the winter and are looking good. I encourage you to go out and play Riverside during the holidays if you get a chance.
I also managed to attend the kickoff luncheon for “The 2020 Weekend for the Jaguars” at The Club at Colony Creek. This event will be Feb. 15-17 and is a major fundraiser for all athletics at the University of Houston-Victoria. It revolves around the three-day Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational Golf Tournament. A dinner, dance and auction will be held at Schroeder Hall on Saturday night with the Scott Taylor Band playing. There are many sponsorships and ways you can participate in this great event. Contact the UHV Athletic Department if you are interested.
So long, 2019. I am looking forward to many rounds of golf and good golf conversation in 2020. Please contact me at the email addresses listed if you have a golfing story I might be interested in writing about. Thank you all for your support.
