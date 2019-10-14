A full day and night of activities at the 38th Annual Pick Instrument Products
Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity AM tournament was completed on Monday.
Victoria Country Club once again hosted all the celebrities, VIP’s and golfers. The
Bluebonnet tournament committee showed everyone what southern hospitality is all
about. It started with a great chuck wagon breakfast that was served before play
began. The highlight of the pre-tournament activities was the riveting
performance of the National Anthem by Terry “Caz” Cashburn, Jerry Dengler and
Frank Gilligan (from the original Mason Dixon group).
The second day of golf produced another round of low scoring. And be assured
the celebrities take their golf seriously and most of them can play. I personally
played with Terry Cashburn in the scramble format. He was so much fun to play
with and a very good golfer to boot. All the winning teams on Monday had big
names as part of their group. Third place with a score of 17 under par-55 went to
Bobby Jack Wright(former college football coach), Mike Cavazos, Wes Hendrix, Ed
Rodriguez, and Daniel DeLeon. Second place with a score of 18 under par-54 went
to Marty Haggard(singer/songwriter and Merle Haggards son), Al Bump, Charles
Medcalf, Gerald Dickey and Ed Woytek. First place with a score of 20 under par52 went to the team of Gary Morris (singer and stage actor), Billy Janssen, Jeff
Warner, Herb Lee and Thompson Nguyen. Congratulations to all the winners!
The entire fundraising event culminated with a dinner and dance at Schroeder
Hall on Monday night. Gary Morris, Mo Bandy and several of the country music
legends performed for a large crowd of golfers and locals that came out. It was a
world class performance. Please put the 39th edition of the Bluebonnet Youth
Ranch Celebrity AM tournament and benefit fundraiser on your calendar for next
year. You will have a fantastic time, meet some great people and support a very
worthy cause.
