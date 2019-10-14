Golf expert Ron Sitka writes a column for the Victoria Advocate to help residents improve their games.

A full day and night of activities at the 38th Annual Pick Instrument Products

Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity AM tournament was completed on Monday.

Victoria Country Club once again hosted all the celebrities, VIP’s and golfers. The

Bluebonnet tournament committee showed everyone what southern hospitality is all

about. It started with a great chuck wagon breakfast that was served before play

began. The highlight of the pre-tournament activities was the riveting

performance of the National Anthem by Terry “Caz” Cashburn, Jerry Dengler and

Frank Gilligan (from the original Mason Dixon group).

The second day of golf produced another round of low scoring. And be assured

the celebrities take their golf seriously and most of them can play. I personally

played with Terry Cashburn in the scramble format. He was so much fun to play

with and a very good golfer to boot. All the winning teams on Monday had big

names as part of their group. Third place with a score of 17 under par-55 went to

Bobby Jack Wright(former college football coach), Mike Cavazos, Wes Hendrix, Ed

Rodriguez, and Daniel DeLeon. Second place with a score of 18 under par-54 went

to Marty Haggard(singer/songwriter and Merle Haggards son), Al Bump, Charles

Medcalf, Gerald Dickey and Ed Woytek. First place with a score of 20 under par52 went to the team of Gary Morris (singer and stage actor), Billy Janssen, Jeff

Warner, Herb Lee and Thompson Nguyen. Congratulations to all the winners!

The entire fundraising event culminated with a dinner and dance at Schroeder

Hall on Monday night. Gary Morris, Mo Bandy and several of the country music

legends performed for a large crowd of golfers and locals that came out. It was a

world class performance. Please put the 39th edition of the Bluebonnet Youth

Ranch Celebrity AM tournament and benefit fundraiser on your calendar for next

year. You will have a fantastic time, meet some great people and support a very

worthy cause.

Ron Sitka has been playing golf in the Victoria Area for the past 35 years. He resides at The Club at Colony Creek and can be reached at ronsitka@gmail.com or rsitka@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.