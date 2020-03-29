Golf’s participation over the past few weeks in America has surged as the coronavirus pandemic has forced society to mostly retreat from the public. Lauded by health experts as one of the few ways people can get outside, be active and social while enjoying a sport, golf has seen its rounds played surge in March.
Dr. Mark Kovacs, a SwingU Master Faculty member and world-renowned expert in sport science and human performance, said. “Being away from people is the No. 1 way we can ‘flatten the curve,’ as everyone has been talking about, but we need to remember as humans we need to make sure that we’re physically active, and also for mental and emotional reasons, it’s really good to be outside. Every health expert out there, including myself, recommends being outside as much as we can while practicing good hygiene and social distancing. One of the best things to do is to play golf. Golf is a very, very low-risk environment, especially if you play by yourself – there is really no risk as long as you don’t touch the flags or the rakes.”
Victoria golf courses are following the national pattern. Riverside Golf Course has been closed by the Victoria Parks and Rec Department. The Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club both remain open. I spoke with both Aaron Speaker of Colony Creek and Joe Mitchell at VCC. Play at both courses is up about 20% this month alone. They are both continuing to enforce good social distancing practices as their members continue to play.
The Club at Colony Creek has installed short pieces of swim noodles in all the holes. This prevents the ball from going more than a half inch down into the hole. It is then easy to pick up your ball without touching the flagstick or anything else. All flagsticks are left in the holes during play. There are no rakes, no sand bottles and no water jugs in the water stations. Each cart is disinfected before and after play. Also, both clubs allow one person per cart at the single cart fee.
The Club at Colony Creek announced on Wednesday that it was making available a few tee times every hour for any non-members to play golf at a special rate. Just call the pro-shop at Colony Creek to schedule a tee time. Joe Mitchell at VCC says they are also trying to accommodate players on an as needed basis. Give Joe a call at the VCC pro shop.
Dr. Kovacs said playing golf is not dissimilar to going for a walk. “The beauty of golf is that it is truly an individual sport. Even though you may be playing with playing partners, you’re not touching their ball, you’re staying six feet away or greate ... there’s really no difference than going for a walk, and we need to think of it that way.”
We are going to get through this crazy scary pandemic. I know continuing to play golf is helping me keep my sanity. It may not be for everyone, but we all must stay as smart and safe as possible during this time.
