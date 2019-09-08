Ron Sitka: Golf steeped in history at Yorktown Country Club

This week, my golf travels lead me to a course rich in history and tradition. Yorktown Country Club was established in 1923 and has been a viable operating golf club ever since. I met with Karen Dueser, the current treasurer for the Board of Directors, and Warner Borth, longtime member and past President of the Board. Their passion and dedication to this course was very evident in the stories they shared with me.
Yorktown Country Club is a beautiful nine-hole layout that meanders around Yorktown Creek. The course is located just a couple miles outside of Yorktown and offers memberships to all Yorktown residents. In addition to the golf course, the members have access to very large, well-maintained swimming pool. YCC currently has 160 members. Karen says about one-third of them are not golfers but are members to enjoy the great pool. The clubhouse has a Pro Shop, a small bar and a gaming area (dominoes are very popular). There is also a large banquet hall for special events.
Sitting in the clubhouse, one can see and feel the rich history of this course. Old pictures of members and their accomplishments adorn the walls. There are also pictures of famous professional golfers of the past, like Sam Sneed and Mickey Wright. Karen shared many old interesting documents about the course. Yorktown Country Club was once part of the South Texas Golf Association. In 1926, a big tournament was held there with four-person teams coming from Victoria, Cuero, Yoakum, Lockhart, Luling, Gonzales, Seguin, Floresville, Kennedy, Karnes City, Beeville, Goliad and McAllen. In 1924, Yorktown Country Club won the STGA tournament at Victoria Country Club, and the club still has the trophy on display.
Karen also showed me a copy of the original bylaws and rules for the course. I found one interesting entry in the Local Golf Rules section that read, “All balls found by caddies or other employees must be turned in to the professional, who will pay the sum of 5 cents therefor, and may be claimed by the owner, upon payment of 5 cents.”
I mentioned above how passionate the members are about YCC. There are only three part-time employees. The rest of the work maintaining the course is done by members and volunteers. That’s love and devotion. The course was originally built as a Par 36 with sand greens. They now have lush Bermuda greens. The original hole No. 3 was a Par 4. A few years ago, this hole was converted to a Par 3. It now plays at 233 yards from the back tees and is the signature hole on the course. It’s a beautiful tee shot across the creek and demands accuracy and length to hit and hold an elevated green.
As mentioned, Yorktown Country Club is a private club with memberships available to residents of Yorktown. But they invite anyone who does not have a Yorktown address to come visit and play the course. I encourage you to make the short drive and play this historical, challenging jewel. You will receive the same warm welcome that I did and will not be disappointed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.