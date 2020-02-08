The second day of the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Victoria Country Club.
Temperatures were much milder than the first day and the breeze seemed to subside a bit to make play more enjoyable. The twelve teams ground it out on a longer, tougher golf course. As usual, VCC had the greens rolling very fast and many of the girls commented on how difficult putting was on the course.
When the final scores were tallied, the Day 1 leaders, Lake Travis High School came in fifteen strokes ahead of Austin Westlake and won the tournament. Congratulations to Coach Paige Lemon and the Lake Travis Cavaliers girls golf team for their first-place effort.
I spoke with Coach Lemon and the low scoring individual girl, Hanna Schroeder after the awards ceremony about their play and strategy. Coach Lemon said she gave the girls the same instruction as the day before-stay confident and just take it one hole at a time. She said one of the keys for her team was going over to VCC Friday evening to practice putting on their greens. Only one of her girls had ever played VCC and the putting practice on the faster greens helped immensely.
Hanna Schroeder is a junior at Lake Travis. She managed to get around both The Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club without a double bogey. She had four birdies in the two days of golf. She told me her key thoughts were to “not let a bad shot get you down” and “see the line, be the line”. Hanna would like to continue her golfing career at a Texas college if she gets the opportunity.
Congratulations to Hanna, coach Lemon and the entire Lake Travis team for a great tournament.
After all the awards had been handed out, I managed to catch up with Coach Mike Smith, the host of this tournament. Coach Smith’s Victoria East Gold team came on strong the second day and finished in third place. He was very pleased with how his team settled down and played great golf on a tougher course. He also said he could see a lot of progress in several of his players and expects them to keep improving up to the District Tournament in March.
Coach praised both sponsoring clubs for the great shape of the courses and their courteous professional handling of all the participants, coaches and parents that came out for this event. Thank you, Aaron Speaker and Becky Benchot at The Club at Colony Creek and Joe Mitchell, and Jonathon Allen at Victoria Country Club. Victoria can be very proud of these fine Clubs.
