This week I visited historic Goliad and the Goliad Golf Club. I arranged to meet with Paul Scotten, President of the Goliad Golf Club Board of Directors. This unique south Texas venue prides itself as a “Friendly golf club in south texas” and they certainly proved it to me. Before Paul arrived, I visited with Barbara, the club house manager and I was greeted by a dozen or so very friendly patrons.
Paul and I met on the spacious covered patio overlooking an inviting pool and the beautiful nine-hole golf course. The recent rains and warm temperatures have the course in great shape.
Goliad Golf Club is a semi-private club owned and operated by the members. It was incorporated in 1969 and currently has 156 members. The board that oversees the club consists of seven volunteer members. Memberships include all immediate family, and allow use of the golf course, swimming pool and the covered patio for games and outdoor activities. Visitors can come out and play Goliad Golf Club for a modest green fee of $15. It is an easy course to walk or you can add a cart for $10. They even have RV slips available on the property for rental.
This is a very active club and they are constantly having tournaments and social activities for every interest. Paul said there is a large contingent of senior golfers that play every Wednesday and Friday. They have a variety of formats for their weekly and monthly tournaments. Several of these are open to non-members. The big event of the year is the Mafia Open held every year in September. This popular tournament is attended by players from all over the Coastal Bend. It is well known for its competition and prizes.
Paul talked about the friendly camaraderie that the club is known for. He is passionate about maintaining the inclusive friendly atmosphere for all players and members of the club. They have many social events like corn-hole tournaments, Bar BQ get togethers and just hanging out in their clubhouse after a round of golf. During daylight savings time the club offers a Friday evening nine-hole scramble that is a club favorite.
As I mentioned, the course is in great shape right now. The fairways are tree lined and the greens are small. There is also water to contend with on several holes. This course will test your skills. Paul says they are working on plans to possibly install a course wide irrigation system sometime in the future.
This would greatly enhance their turf growth during the hot summer season.
If you’re in the mood for some friendly south Texas golf, head down to Goliad and play a round and then have a cold one. I’m sure you will leave feeling as impressed as I was.
