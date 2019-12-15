Ron Sitka: Hallettsville Golf Course still going strong

This past week, I happened to be in my hometown, so I made it a point to go by and visit Hallettsville Golf Course and see what’s the latest. I met with Billy Ringer, who manages the day-to-day operations. Billy and I explored the history of this well-manicured nine-hole layout through newspaper articles and documents displayed on the wall at the course.
The idea for this golf course was originally proposed to the Hallettsville City Council in August of 1962. A deed of trust was issued by the State of Texas in 1963 for the property located next to N U.S. 77, and the construction of the course was started shortly thereafter. The Hallettsville Golf Association was formed in September of that year and included a virtual who’s who of prominent local businessmen. The historical documents show that the community really supported the acquisition of the property and the building of this fine golf course.
Fifty-five years later, Hallettsville Golf Course is still providing a great venue for local and area golfers to enjoy. They recently added a state-of-the-art irrigation system that has improved the turf grass on the entire course. The cart path system has also been expanded. Billy told me there are currently 110 active members of the golf association. Annual dues cover the daily operation of the course. The City of Hallettsville manages care and maintenance.
There is a very active group of senior golfers that has senior play days every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. And when they are not on the course, there is always a domino game in the clubhouse. This is no surprise for a city that hosts the State Championship Domino Tournament every year. The weekend golfers have a game at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and welcome golfers of all handicaps to join them.
Hallettsville Golf Course has many activities during the year. Their big event every year is the Kolache Klassic. This two-man, two day scramble event is usually held around the third weekend of July. It is a very popular event and draws teams from all around the Coastal Bend. I know many Victoria golfers who play in it every year.
I also spoke to Steve Blahuta, athletic coach at Moulton High School. He is promoting three high school tournaments that will be held at Hallettsville Golf Course next year. March 23, there will be a high school boys tournament open to all area golfers in Class 1A through 4A. March 25, a tournament in the same format will be held for girls. Then on March 30, the District Championship Tournament for Class 1A will be held in Hallettsville. If any area high school golfers are interested in the open tournaments, they can contact Steve Blahuta at 361-798-6968.
I didn’t play golf when I was growing up in Hallettsville, but took up the game in my late 20s. Now I enjoy visiting and playing this enjoyable venue whenever I can. It’s a great layout and will give you a fine test. I hope you will check it out when you get a chance.
