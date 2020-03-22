It is hard to believe how drastically our world has changed in just two weeks since my last column. I wrote about the upcoming high school golf championships and now all that has been canceled due to the worldwide pandemic caused by the coronavirus. The PGA tour has been shut down. All college and high school golf events have been cancelled. So, what are local golfers to do now that they have time on their hands because of the stay-at-home directives?
Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, associate director of infection control at Nebraska Medical Center offered their stamp of approval for golfers to play during the pandemic so long as they take the proper precautions.
“You’re not in contact with a whole lot of people, and it’s not like basketball where you’re touching and very close to other people, so you should maintain several feet of distance between you and other players,” Dr. Troisi told Golf Digest.com. “Sunlight and other environmental conditions can kill viruses like this, so it is probable that that is true for this novel coronavirus, as well. So, I would say in the actual playing of golf, you’re not at much risk.” Dr. Cawcutt told Golf.com: “Being in the wide-open outdoor spaces is the least at-risk scenario. Precaution is the name of the game. It’s very reasonable to play if you are smart about it and follow the proper guidance.”
If you are planning to play golf over the next few months, here are a few suggestions made by health experts to ensure you limit your potential risk:
- Have a bottle of hand sanitizer in your golf bag and use it often.
- Be mindful of your local area’s overall health; stay home if there is a widespread outbreak in your area.
- Make good decisions before a round; avoid crowded driving ranges or putting greens.
- Practice social distancing by walking, riding in your own cart and staying six feet away from your playing partners.
- Sanitize often; especially after touching inanimate objects such as the flagstick, golf cart or other players’ clubs.
- Avoid handshakes or direct contact with others’ hands; instead use elbow bumps, shoe bumps or club taps.
- Think twice about going to the 19th hole; congregating in close proximity is not encouraged.
The Club at Colony Creek where I play issued its own recommendations that are in line with what these experts are saying:
- Always leave the pin in and do not touch it.
- No handshakes.
- Do not exchange scorecards, tees, balls, ball markers, etc.
- Remove the ball from the hole with golf glove on.
- Wash your hands before and after your round.
The other clubs in town are using these same guidelines and recommendations. I know they are all sanitizing their public golf carts after each use.
Dr. Troisi said: “Social distancing doesn’t mean you’re being a hermit. Relieving stress helps your immune system, so for both mental and physical health, it’s good to get activity however you can get it without putting yourself at risk. So being outside where you’re not putting yourself in close proximity to a lot of people can be good for you. Being in nature helps your mental health as well.”
I know we will get through this latest crisis. Until we do, golfers need to rethink how we play and interact with our fellow contestants. It is in all our best interest. Stay safe my golfing friends.
