Welcome to 2020, Crossroads area golfers. I sincerely hope this new year will bring you many great shots and good scores. As we begin this new year, there is a significant change effecting all golfers starting on January 1st. The new “World Handicap System” was implemented by the USGA and the R&A. According to the USGA, this new handicapping system is designed to bring the game of golf under a single set of rules for handicapping. It is supposed to provide a more consistent measure of players ability between different regions of the world with the support of six handicap authorities.
According to the USGA the new system will feature the following:
• Flexibility in formats of play, allowing both competitive and recreational rounds to count for handicap purposes and ensuring that a golfer’s handicap is more reflective of potential ability
• A minimal number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap; a recommendation that the number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap be 54 holes from any combination of 18-hole and 9-hole rounds, but with some discretion available for national or regional associations to set a different minimum within their own jurisdiction
• A consistent handicap that is portable from course to course and country to country through worldwide use of the USGA Course and Slope Rating System, already successfully used in more than 80 countries
• An average-based calculation of a handicap, taken from the best eight out of the last 20 scores and factoring in memory of demonstrated ability for better responsiveness and control
• A calculation that considers the impact that abnormal course and weather conditions might have on a player’s performance each day
• Daily handicap revisions, taking account of the course and weather conditions calculation
• A limit of Net Double Bogey on the maximum hole score (for handicapping purposes only). Example: A Course Handicap of 18 receives one stroke per hole for 18 holes; the player’s max score is triple bogey on any hole, which equals a Net Double Bogey
This new handicapping system is already creating some controversy. Dean Knuth wrote an article in Golfworld magazine questioning the “par” adjustment in the new system. He stated that the new system will penalize golfers (mainly seniors and ladies) for playing from shorter tees. They will receive fewer strokes on their
handicap because of this. He also said there is a disincentive for playing the shorter tees that contradicts the USGA’s “Tee it Forward” initiative that has been promoted for the last several years.
The Club at Colony Creek implemented the new World Golf Handicap system into their GHIN logging this past week. My handicap dropped by two strokes in the new system. So what Mr. Knuth was saying might be true. It remains to be seen what the overall impact will be on handicaps in the near future. I would love to get your thoughts as this new system gets implemented throughout the region. Drop me an email. Let’s keep it down the middle and close to the pin the rest of the year.
