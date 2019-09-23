Ron Sitka: Playing the “Old Course”

My last column was about a local golf course rich in history and tradition. This week I visited with a group of golfers who just returned from the ultimate area for golf history and tradition – Scotland. Victoria golfers Mike Bridges, Claude Bridges, Doug Wilson, Duane Crocker, Jeff Warner, Troy Tucker, Clint Burris and William Massey recently flew from Houston to London to Edinburgh, Scotland, and played nine different golf courses in nine days. Needless to say, traveling to Scotland and playing the “Old Course” is on most golfers bucket list. I know it’s on mine.
The group played Jubilee, Kings Barn, Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Troon, North Derwick, Gullane, Gleneagles and Saint Andrew(the Old Course). Several of these courses are on the rotation for The Open Championship. Claude Bridges made all the arrangements for the group through Hiddenlinks Travel out of Atlanta. He pointed out that anyone wanting to be assured a tee time at the Old Course had to book their trip at least a year or more in advance.
Nine courses in nine days is a lot of golf especially, when you are walking every course. But all these guys said it was very enjoyable playing with a local caddie to carry your bag and give you advice on where to hit. Still, they said playing links golf in Scotland is very different than playing American golf courses. The beauty is of these courses is unbelievable. Mike said the pot bunkers are every bit as difficult as we are led to believe when we watch The Open Championship on TV. He said the group enjoyed cool favorable weather the entire trip except for the day they played Gleneagles. That day was cold and rainy and a tough test of golf on a very difficult golf course. They all praised the beauty of the countryside and the cleanliness of every town they visited.
Another local golfing couple, Tom and Linda Key just returned from the same area this week. They only played one golf course (Saint Andrews) but they did attend all three days of the Solheim Cup Women’s Golf event held at Gleneagles. This course is located in Auchterarder, Scotland. If you watched the event you know that the US team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the European team when Suzanne Peterson made a birdie putt on the very last hole of the competition. It was a very exciting competitive event. Although the weather was very chilly all three days, Tom and Linda really enjoyed pulling for the American team. Before and after this event they enjoyed site seeing around Scotland. They visited Perth, Edinburgh and ended up in Glasgow. All their accommodations were at local bed and breakfast booked through AirBnB. Linda said she was so impressed by the hospitality they received from their hosts.
Well, area golfers, if a trip to the roots of golf is on your bucket list, you need to start planning early. England, Ireland and Scotland all have amazing links golf courses to test your skill the way golf has been played for hundreds of years. The cost of these trips can vary greatly depending on how “first class” you want to go. If you are thinking about a trip to any of these great venues, start planning and drop me an email when you get back. I want to hear all about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.