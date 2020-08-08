This week I visited with two of Victoria’s promising young golf stars before they headed off to play in the South Texas Junior PGA Championship at the Woodlands Country Club.
Wyatt Klekar and Jacob Pena both qualified for the Championship after playing some stellar golf throughout the summer on the STPGA Junior tour. Prior to the championship, Jacob was ranked 7th and Wyatt was ranked 16th in the overall boys 15-18 division.
This division averages approximately 50 to 60 boys playing in any given week, so their rankings are impressive.
These two fine young men became friends playing Little League together. After baseball, they both took up golf and now compete on different high school golf teams.
Jacob attends St. Joseph High School and will be a senior this coming year. Wyatt attends Victoria West and will also be a senior in the fall. Both have been playing approximately two tournaments per week on the STPG Jr Tour, the TGA tour or the Prestige Tour this summer.
When these two are not traveling to competitions, they both work part time at Victoria Country Club assisting and practicing as much as possible.
Wyatt played in 12 events on the STPGA tour this summer. He made the cut in all twelve events and won two of them. He placed 1st at The Club at Colony Creek event on June 16th and placed 1st at the TPC San Antonio/Canyons event on July 30th. Wyatt had seven top ten finishes and was in the top twenty-five 11 times.
Jacob Pena played in 8 events on the STPGA tour this summer. He made the cut in all eight events and finished in the top 10 in all eight events. Jacob also won two events this summer.
He was 1st in a two-day tournament held at Gabe Lozano Golf Center in Corpus Christi in June. Jacob also won the Junior Tour Tournament held at Victoria Country Club on July 27th shooting a great round of two under par.
There were forty-five players in the 15-18 age group at the STPGA Junior Championship. This event was held this past week on Aug 5th and 6th. After grinding it out in the heat for two days, our local boys finished very respectable.
Jacob Pena finished in a tie for 10th place. Wyatt Klekar finished in a tie for 27th. Congratulations guys. You made Victoria proud.
Both Wyatt and Jacob hope to be playing on a college golf team in the future. At this time neither has signed. After college, they both have aspirations of a career in the golf field. We wish them luck and success. Just keep it in the short grass.
