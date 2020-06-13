I was able to reschedule a trip down to Rockport Country Club this past week and visit with Thane Emerson, the head PGA professional there. I had originally planned to meet with Thane back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to everything.
On August 25, 2017 Rockport Country Club took the brunt of Hurricane Harvey passing through our area. It took a long time and a lot of effort by many to get it back to the prestigious club it is again today.
Thane shared with me the horror stories of coming back to RCC after Harvey to find total devastation. They estimate 1200 to 1300 trees were uprooted throughout the property. The uprooting of this many trees damaged a large portion of the irrigation system all around the course.
The tree roots also pulled up large sections of the cart paths which had to be repaired or replaced. The greens on the entire course took a beating but luckily, they were all able to be saved with some tender loving care by the greens crew.
Thane says the Tif Eagle greens are now back in excellent shape. A company from East Texas with experience in tree removal after storms was hired and got the course back to a playable level in about five months.
The clubhouse was another story. The hurricane force winds ripped a large portion of the roof off and the driving rains flooded the interior and almost destroyed everything inside. Luckily, this was mostly covered by insurance. The building walls were still structurally sound, but the roof and all the interior had to be gutted and rebuilt.
In the interim, RCC rented two large modular buildings so that some golf operations and play could continue. They operated out of these modular buildings for over a year and were finally able to move into the new clubhouse on Dec. 23, 2018. The clubhouse, dining facilities and locker rooms have a fresh modern look now.
The newly renovated facility is amazing. The Pro Shop is a little smaller, but the bar and dining area are huge, bright and beautiful. The old clubhouse had a copper roof and they were able to salvage the copper panels and use them for a theme wall in the new facility. It is something to see.
It is so good to see this Bill Coore designed course back to its original glory. Although the course was shut down for about five months after the hurricane, Thane says they lost very few members. They did have a minor setback due to the pandemic restrictions like other courses in the area, but they are now fully open and up to approximately 540 members and growing.
Rockport Country Club is not open to the public, but they do allow reciprocal play. If you are a member of any other club in our area, give them a call. This course will give you many different looks from the tee. There are some short tree lined holes as well as a few wide open almost links style holes. The undulating greens are fun to try to figure out. RCC will challenge all aspects of your game.
