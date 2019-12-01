This past week I had the pleasure of going on another golfing road trip. Fifteen members of The Club at Colony Creek traveled to Boerne, Texas to play an inter-club match against Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort members. This was a two day event held on Thursday and Friday with a different format each day. Although our club did not win, a great time was had by all at a great facility.
I had not been to Tapatio Springs in quite some time. I was surprised and impressed by the golf course and all the on-site facilities. The golf course is so different than what we are used to in Victoria. Surrounded by beautiful hills, the views are amazing. A round of golf will give you every type of lie – uphill, downhill and side hill. This makes play very challenging but also enjoyable as you try to figure out how your putt will break. Ample water and sand both in the fairways and around the greens will get your attention. It is a great golf course and I can not wait to go back and play it again.
A true destination resort now, Tapatio is co-owned by the King of Country music, George Strait. In November of 2017 a devastating fire destroyed the clubhouse. Strait and his partners brought in famed Dallas architect Nunzio DeSantis to design and oversee construction of the new clubhouse. It opened on October 1st of this year and is world class. The 47K square foot facility features modern western designs and decor which is reflective of the resort’s Hill Country roots. With the new Clubhouse, newly enhanced guest rooms and operation oversight by Northview Hotel Group, the future is bright for Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort.
Member relations manager, Lisa Harris gave our group a guided tour of the amazing new clubhouse. Lisa explained that in addition to all the member amenities, the five star La Cascada restaurant and bar, and the championship golf course, Tapatio is becoming known as the perfect wedding venue. Her staff can plan and facilitate the complete wedding including rehearsal dinner, accommodations for all guests, the ceremony and the reception with breathtaking views of hill country splendor. They offer three distinctive indoor reception venues and nearly endless outdoor space. There are 111 guest rooms and you can also book the signature George Strait Suite.
A stay at the resort gives you access to two huge pools and hot tubs. There is a bar and grill next to the pools and it has live music on most weekends. You can also use the fitness center, be pampered in an amazing spa with a “Salt Cave”, and try out walking and hiking trails, fire pits, a horseshoe pit and lawn game area. You won’t lack for things to do during your stay.
So if you are looking for an amazing place to hold a wedding or just want to get away for a nice relaxing golf weekend, head to the hill country and give Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort a try. You will not be disappointed.
