I visited all three local courses this week to see how things were progressing considering the Covid pandemic easing a bit. As an overview, it looks like the courses are in great shape and experiencing an increase in daily play.
My first stop was Victoria Country Club where I sat down with the Director of Golf, Joe Mitchell. Joe was busy setting up carts for the members when I got there. Since school has started, he no longer has some of the temporary help he had during the summer. I must say that the VCC course looked amazing. The few rain showers we received recently have greened it up.
As I mentioned the rounds of golf being played have increased from a year ago. Joe attributes this to more people working from home and being able to adjust their schedules to get in a round of golf during the week.
The only major tournament that has been cancelled is the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch benefit. They still have a significant number of other tournaments, both public and member only between now and the end of the year. Some of these include the Desk & Derrick in Oct., the YMCA tournament, the West Golf Booster and the VISD par 3.
Members will get to enjoy the Match Play event, a Ryder Cup tourney, the Club Championship and the Member/Member. Joe and Jonathon are continuing their kids’ program on Tuesday thru Friday every week from 2-4.
Joe is still trying to compete in the South Texas PGA Club Pro events whenever possible. He hopes to make enough points to get into the Championship matches that will be held at Boot Ranch Golf Club in Fredericksburg. He also plans to play in the annual Joe Black cup. Good luck Joe. We will be following you and hope you do well.
Next, I caught up with Aaron Speaker at The Club at Colony Creek. He reiterated a lot of what Joe had said. Play at the club is up from last year. Golf memberships are increasing, and they still have a very lucrative membership drive going on now if anyone is interested. The Annual Bishop David Fellhauer invitational tournament is the only major one that has been cancelled.
There is a long list of public and member only tournaments at the Club for the rest of the year. Some of the big ones are the Formosa and Dow United Way benefits, The South Texas Farm & Ranch, the Victoria East Fall Invitational and the YMCA. The members will have the Club Championship, the Ringer, the MGA/LGA Glow ball and the Winter Scramble. They are also continuing the Tuesday Night Lights scramble series as long as there is enough daylight.
This is an immensely popular event. There is a lot going on at The Club so go check it out if you get a chance.
My last stop was at the amazingly rejuvenated Riverside Golf Course. If you have not driven down through the park and seen how beautiful this course is, you need to do it. Rolando Hernandez, Club manager and Jeff Woolard, greens superintendent have Riverside looking great.
Rolando says their membership is maxed out at 200 members and they have over 30 people on the waiting list. In addition to member play, overall public play is up significantly.
He says most days they are scrambling to have enough carts for all the play. Rolando also pointed out that the new five-hole practice course has been extremely popular.
Riverside also has a list of tourneys and events for the remainder of the year. Their Thursday night scramble has been getting more that 50 players each week. They also have a Punt, Pass and Kick four-person scramble, a Member Guest tourney and the Greenskeepers Revenge tourney coming up.
Golf in Victoria is thriving during this crazy pandemic period. All three pros felt that people were getting out to play golf because it is one of the safer things you can do during this time of restrictions and social distancing.
So, if you have been quarantined at home and are having some cabin fever, get out to one of these courses and soak up some sunshine and fresh air. I think we have the best city in south Texas for golf.
On a final note, this will be my last Pro Shop column in the Victoria Advocate. I have thoroughly enjoyed doing this for the past couple of years. Now it is time to take advantage of my retirement and do a little more traveling, play more golf and spend time with the grandchildren.
Thank you all for the tremendous support. Stay safe everyone and “keep it in the short grass”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.