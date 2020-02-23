The Calhoun Invitational Golf Tournament was held this past Wednesday at Riverside Golf Course. Eleven high school boys’ teams and ten high school girls’ teams were competing in this one-day event. I was there specifically to catch up with all three of Victoria’s High School boys golf coaches and discuss the remainder of the season.
Coach John Schaller, West Warriors boys golf coach, said that he has 24 boys in his program this year. Three of them are seniors and will graduate at the end of the school year. Coach Schaller takes a team of five of his top golfers to compete in district and non-district tournaments throughout the area. He bases his traveling team selection on players current skill level in practice and on scores from recent competitions.
The West boys won the Alice High School tournament in the fall. They shot their lowest team score of the season. West will travel to the hill country and play in the Concan tournament this weekend. Coach Schaller says the competition will be tough since most of the teams will be from 6A schools. West will be at The Club at Colony Creek for a District preview the first week in March and then travel to Palm View Golf course in McAllen for a Regional preview during spring break. The district tournament will be held at Colony on March 30-31. The top two teams then move on to the Regional tournament in McAllen. Coach Schaller says his main competition at District will be Veterans Memorial, Victoria East and Corpus Christi Ray.
Next, I visited with Coach Troy McIntosh of the Victoria East Titans golf team. Coach McIntosh currently has 20 boys in his golf program. He said some boys choose to drop the golf program and concentrate on their academics this time of year. Coach Troy is also working with a couple of eighth graders. A few tournaments now have a Jr. High division.
East boys golf has four seniors and four juniors on Varsity. Coach McIntosh said the top two golfers from the previous tournament are exempt from qualifying, but the remainder must qualify for the three spots on the roster for the next tournament. He takes five players as the Varsity “A” team and five players for the Varsity “B” team to most events (UIL rules limit players to eight tournaments per year).
The East boys golf teams will be traveling to Rockport on Monday for a tournament. They will also be attending the District Preview at The Club at Colony Creek and then to McAllen after spring break.
I also visited with Coach Renea Cowan, St. Joseph Flyers high school golf coach. St. Joe plays in the TAPPS Level 4A Laredo district. Coach Cowan said she started out with eleven boys in the program but now only has eight competing. The St. Joe boys golf team will also be traveling to the Rockport tournament Monday. Then they will be playing an event in Edna in two weeks. The TAPPS district tournament will be held at Rancho Viejo in the Brownsville area on March 30th. St. Joseph is hosting the Regional Tournament at the Victoria Country Club on April 21st. Coach Cowan feels she has a strong team to challenge in the District and Regional tournaments. Her boys team managed a fine second place finish at the Calhoun tournament on Wednesday. Jacob Pena was the low individual for the boys at this tournament. Way to go Jacob and the St. Joe Flyers!
I covered the high school girls at the Lauren Johnson tournament a couple of weeks ago and reported about the rest of their season. So, you can see there is a lot of high school golf to follow from now until summer. If you have a son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter, niece or nephew go out and follow them in the upcoming tournaments. They need and appreciate your support.
