If you have lived and played golf in this area for a while like me, chances are at some point when someone asked a question about golf the answer was: “Give Charlie a call”. Charles T. Reithmeier, better known as “Charlie” is the owner and operator of Northside Golf Range. He has a full driving range, a complete pro shop and offers PGA professional lessons to any and all ages at his current location on North Navarro.
Charlie is a native Victorian, who went to high school here and played on the golf team. He then attended Victoria College and The University of Houston-Victoria where he received a Degree in Accounting. Charlie has always had a passion for golf. He started in the golf business by working for Wade Pitts at the original Salem Driving Range and for Rob Neal in the “Mr. Golf” shop that Rob operated here in Victoria for several years.
In 1987 Charlie leased land where Lowe’s Home Improvement Center is currently located. His driving range and growing pro shop stayed at this location until 1994. Then the shop was moved to its current location further north on Navarro on land that he purchased. Charlie also bought, constructed and now operates a large storage facility next door to his driving range. While developing and operating these properties, Charlie also was employed as the PGA Professional for Edna Golf Course from 1996 to 2002.
As mentioned, Charlie is passionate and loves to discuss golf. He has one of the finest, most complete collections of Scotty Cameron putters anywhere. His shop offers new top of the line clubs from all the major manufacturers. But what’s unique about Northside is that you can buy some name brand used clubs at a reasonable price. Charlie will help anyone interested in starting golf put together an affordable set of clubs. He also does club repair and will consider trades or buying used clubs from anyone.
Charlie and I had a long discussion about the state of golf in this area and the entire country. There was a real spike in interest when Tiger hit the scene. But now that interest has almost completely dwindled. Charlie says his driving range business has seen an 80 to 90% drop over the last ten years. Many driving ranges have closed.
He attributes it to the many other activities for young people to do these days. Young people say golf is boring and do not want to put in the time and effort to learn the game. That’s sad. So, dad’s and granddad’s, if you have kids that show any interest in the game, “give Charlie a call”. He will help you get them started.
