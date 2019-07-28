This week I happened to be in my old stomping grounds of Port Lavaca and met up with my former Rotary partner, Russell Caine. Russell and I were in the Port Lavaca Rotary Club together for over 20 years. Russell is also a former board member and very active golfer at Hatch Bend Country Club. We met at the club and Russell introduced me to the current Board President Eddie Power and the club Office Manager Brianna Passmore.
Hatch Bend Country Club is a semi-private nine-hole course that was built in the 60s. It is a beautiful layout, meandering around two small creeks with numerous oak trees. The creeks add some very nice elevation change that you would not expect this close to the coast. It makes for a very enjoyable, eye-pleasing round of golf.
Carl Crawford is the course superintendent at Hatch Bend. He and Eddie are very proud of their new Keeling irrigation system that was installed over the past winter season. This state-of-the-art system uses Rainbird sprinklers and is all computer controlled. Taking a tour of the course you can see the amazing results of this new system. I played Hatch Bend many times in my 32 years working in Port Lavaca. This time of year it was always dry, hard and fast. But not anymore. The new irrigation system has provided lush fairways and beautifully manicured greens.
Brianna told me that Hatch Bend currently has 125 members. Membership gives you access to the golf course and the very nice pool next to the clubhouse. The clubhouse has weekly buffet dinners and can be rented out for special occasions. The club also has a fully licensed bar that is opened on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The golf course and the bar are open to the public.
Hatch Bend has many activities for members and others coming out to play this fine golf course. There are monthly events that offer something for everyone. Wednesday during the summer, the club has a scramble tournament that is open to all. There’s also a buffet every Wednesday that players can enjoy after their round for an additional fee. The food offerings are different each week and always tantalizing.
Their big event of every year, the Seafood Open is held the third weekend in May. This is a two-person, two-day flighted event that has been held every year since 1960. Eddie’s dad, Ralph Power originally started this event. And as the name implies, it involves eating great Port Lavaca seafood. What could be better.
I really enjoyed reminiscing with Russell and seeing Hatch Bend again after many years. The shape of the course and the hospitality of the group will have me back there to play it again very soon. If you haven’t played Hatch Bend in a while or have never played this fine venue, I urge you to check it out. You will not be disappointed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.