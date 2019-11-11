ROSENBERG – Following are Bay City’s results from Saturday’s tri-meet against Rosenberg Terry and Lamar Consolidated.
Team totals – Bay City 76, Terry 68; Lamar Consolidated 84, Bay City 73.
Male Open 200 Medley – 3, A ‘BACT’ (Daniel Dye, Matthew Brooks, Michael Vargas, Chris Peralta), 2:05.80. 4, B ‘BACT’ (Felix Rodriguez, Gage Kolojaco, Jordan Wright, Spencer Hogg), 2:14.55.
Female Open 200 Free – 1, Aubry Miller, BACT, 2:44.36Y.
Male Open 200 Free – 1, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 2:29.30Y. 2, Jordan Wright, BACT, 2:32.86Y.
Female Open 200 IM – 1, Glory Vargas, BACT, 2:55.09Y.
Male Open 200 IM – 2, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 2:34.32Y. 3, Michael Vargas, BACT, 2:55.07Y.
Female Open 50 Free – 6, Makenzie Austin, BACT, 35.53Y.
Female Open 100 Fly – 1, Glory Vargas, BACT, 1:24.63Y.
Male Open 100 Fly – 2, Chris Peralta, BACT, 1:12.53Y. 3, Michael Vargas, BACT, 1:17.63Y.
Male Open 100 Free – 2, Daniel Dye, BACT, 58.79Y.
Female Open 500 Free – 2, Aubry Miller, BACT, 8:01.20Y.
Male Open 500 Free – 2, Spencer Hogg, BACT, 7:17.27Y. 3, Gage Kolojaco, BACT, 7:38.66Y.
Female Open 200 Free Relay – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Glory Vargas, Aubry Miller, Adonaia Curtis, Makenzie Austin), 2:20.64.
Male Open 200 Free Relay – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Jordan Wright, Chris Peralta, Felix Rodriguez, Spencer Hogg), 1:49.40.
Male Open 100 Back – 4, Jordan Wright, BACT, 1:27.18Y. 5, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 1:34.28Y.
Male Open 100 Breast – 2, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 1:19.89Y. 4, Gage Kolojaco, BACT, 1:29.09Y.
Female Open 400 Free Relay – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Aubry Miller, Glory Vargas, Makenzie Austin, Adonaia Curtis), 5:28.50.
Male Open 400 Free Relay – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Chris Peralta, Michael Vargas, Daniel Dye, Matthew Brooks), 3:59.60. 3, B ‘BACT’ (Spencer Hogg, Gage Kolojaco, Ethan Yates, Brandon McElroy), 5:17.51.
