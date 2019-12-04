Twenty-six of the top high school senior volleyball players from the Crossroads area will be showcased on Monday, Dec. 9 in the 11th Annual Victoria College Chick-fil-A All-Star Volleyball Game at VC’s Sports Center.
The first serve of the match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Among the players invited to participate in the event will be Kylann Griffith, who helped lead Industrial to its first state title. Griffith will compete on the Maroon team with Victoria East’s Morgan Kimbrough and Lauren Vahalik, Victoria West’s Kia Willborn and Piper Kallman, Calhoun’s Cayori Williams, El Campo’s Megan Rek, Goliad’s Ashlyn Davis, Hallettsville’s Kylee Starns, Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Karlye Bujnoch, St. Joseph’s Savannah Wharton, Shiner St. Paul’s Mallory Pokluda and Yorktown’s Katy Gwosdz.
Competing on the White team will be East’s Zakari Perry, West’s Toni Ramirez, Calhoun’s Paige Weaver and Reggie Frederick, El Campo’s Bryn Rod, Goliad’s Brooke Yanta, Hallettsville’s Kenzi Lange, Refugio’s Tracelyn Ross, Sacred Heart’s Ella Harper, St. Joseph’s Sarah Rosas and Cassidy Rather, Shiner’s Carley Hewig and Yoakum’s Ashley Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.