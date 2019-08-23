Red River Athletic Conference men’s soccer coaches predict a three-team shootout for this year’s conference title.
According to the 2019 RRAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, LSU-Shreveport was selected first, just one point ahead of both the UHV and LSU-Alexandria. LSUS collected 80 points in the poll released on Wednesday, while UHV and LSUA both finished with 79.
LSUS, who earned a share of the RRAC title last year, and UHV each picked up two first-place votes in the voting, while LSUA was the top choice of five voters. LSUA shared the regular season title with LSUS last year before going on to win the RRAC tournament.
Our Lady of the Lake finished fourth in the voting followed by the University of the Southwest, Huston-Tillotson, Texas College, Texas A&M-Texarkana, Paul Quinn and Jarvis Christian. Only the top six teams will earn a berth into the RRAC postseason tournament.
The Jaguars earned their fourth straight appearance into the RRAC postseason tournament last year before falling to LSUA 3-2 in the semifinals. The Jaguars are 27-6-5- in four season in the RRAC and won the regular season and tournament titles in 2017 to earn their first trip to the NAIA National Championships.
UHV will wrap up its preseason this weekend when the Jaguars host Texas A&M-International in a 3:30 p.m. scrimmage and then head to Kerrville on Sunday to face off against Schreiner in their final scrimmage at 3:30 p.m.
The Jaguars will open the regular season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 hosting the Oklahoma City Stars in a 3:30 p.m. match at The Cage.
