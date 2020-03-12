WACO – The Red River Athletic Conference has been monitoring developments and event updates related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and today the RRAC presidents approved stoppage of play across the conference for the dates of March 13-29.
The decision includes all spring sports such as baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis. The move was made due to concerns for the safety of RRAC schools, student-athletes, families, fans and officials to help reduce any additional spread of the virus.
“We will continue to stay in touch with local health authorities and the NAIA for further developments, and I will stay in touch with conference athletic directors and sports chairs to plan our next steps to complete the season,” said RRAC Commissioner Tony Stigliano. “We will make a final decision on March 30 on how to proceed at that point including how spring championships will be obtained.”
UHV has suspended all athletic contests for this same time period and all team related activities (practices, team meetings, etc.) will be suspended through March 22 noted Athletic Director Ashley Walyuchow.
“Given the unknown of the COVID-19 virus, this is the right decision to protect the health and wellness of our student-athletes and our communities,” said Walyuchow. “We will closely monitor the situation and reevaluate. I am hopeful we can return to normalcy quickly.”
The baseball team had conference series planned with Huston-Tillotson, LSU-Shreveport and Jarvis Christian, while the softball team was to play Our Lady of the Lake, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Texas College. All games have been suspended at this time.
The UHV men’s and women’s golf teams will also lose two tournaments during the time period. The men and women were to play at the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, while the women were to participate at the Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational on March 23-24.
All non-championship season activities (men’s and women’s soccer) have also been suspended through March 29 as well.
