Runge is examining the possibility of playing six-man football next season.
Runge is the smallest UIL school in the state to play 11-man football and has been plagued by a numbers issue in recent years.
“The first thing we’re going to do is we’re going to visit with our kids to see what the desire is,” said Runge school district superintendent Hector Dominguez. “The kids who are battling every Friday. Do they want to stay with 11-man or try something different and move to 6-man?
"We’re going to have the conversation with kids first and then we’re going to have the conversation with parents. We’ll talk with parents and make decisions for the upcoming season.”
Runge athletic director and head football coach Matt Wright could not be reached for comment.
Dominguez said no decision has been made on whether Runge will play its final three District 14-2A, Division II games against Burton in Snook, at home against Falls City and at Yorktown.
“I honestly don’t know,” Dominguez said “We’re going to sit down with the parents and we’re going to look at the pros and look at cons. When we make decisions in Runge, we always make decisions that are in the best interest of kids.”
Runge has a 1-6 record and is 0-3 in district play. The Yellowjackets lone win this season came against Benavides. Runge had one win last season after making the playoffs in 2020.
If Runge does decide to play six-man football it would likely go into a district with Nueces Canyon, Leakey, McDade, Medina and Prairie Lea.
“That would be our hope if we decide to go six-man,” Dominguez said.