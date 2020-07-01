The new athletic director and head football coach at Runge won’t be a stranger.
Defensive coordinator Stephen Davis is expected to be promoted to the position at the July 20 meeting of the board of trustees.
Davis, 50, has been at Runge for two seasons and will replace Abe Vargas, who resigned to become an assistant football and softball coach at Medina Valley.
Davis will become the Yellowjackets’ fifth head football coach in the last eight seasons.
“That was one of the big things I told them in the interview process,” Davis said. “If you want to have success, you’ve got to have continuity.”
Davis came to Runge from Natalia, where he was the head coach in 2008 and had a 4-6 record.
Davis was also an assistant at Brownsville Lopez, the offensive coordinator at San Antonio Edison, and an assistant at Floresville.
Runge had a 2-9 record last season and lost to Bruni in the Class 2A, Division II bi-district playoffs.
