LOUISE – Runge quarterback Daniel Mendoza wasn’t expected to play against Louise.
Mendoza suffered a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain on his left foot two weeks ago and was in a boot last week when the Yellowjackets had a bye.
“I was icing, heating and not really doing much of anything the first week,” Mendoza said. “The second week, I started getting motion and stuff and took really good care of it as best as I could.”
Mendoza not only played, but threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in Runge’s 26-24 District 16-2A, Division II win over Louise on Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
“He wasn’t scheduled to play tonight,” said first-year Runge coach Stephen Davis. “He was a last-minute decision to play, but we did not want to play him both ways. It just became a situation where we needed our best to beat these guys.”
Mendoza passed for 109 yards two touchdowns, rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown, and added a two-point conversion run, as the Yellowjackets improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
“We were going to run as much as we could minus the quarterback plays,” Mendoza said. “All week we’ve been working on our passing and my throwing because I haven’t really been throwing. I’ve been working on my passing and we did really well.”
Mendoza threw touchdown passes of 41 and 24 yards to Joe Fraga, and ran 36 yards for Runge’s first touchdown.
“We set high expectations,” Davis said. “He’s (Mendoza) the example of what we want every single athlete to be.”
Louise quarterback Daylon Machicek did his best to keep the Hornets (4-1, 2-1) within striking distance despite hyper-extending his knee late in the first quarter.
Machicek rushed for 170 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 1 yards in the fourth quarter, and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rogeric Schooler with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We just made some mistakes on the offensive end,” Machicek said. “Those mistakes bite you in the butt.”
Runge took the lead for good on Mendoza’s touchdown run with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
But Louise pulled within one score three times and drove to the Runge 49 on its final drive before time ran out.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” said Louise coach Joe Bill. “We never quit and we battled. I told them they’ll be facing adversity. They’ll be some valleys and mountains they have to face and they experienced that tonight. They kept battling and they kept fighting.”
Runge is off to its best start since 2013, and Mendoza wants the success to continue.
“It actually feels good,” Mendoza said. “That’s what we’ve been working for. We have the right attitude and it’s paid off for us.”
