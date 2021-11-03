RUNGE — Broden Garcia knew something was amiss when high school and junior high students were called into an assembly by Runge school officials.
The news was even worse than Garcia expected when he learned assistant football coach Anthony Ruiz had died from complications of COVID-19.
Runge Superintendent Hector Dominguez asked members of the football team if they wanted to cancel that week’s game against Bloomington.
The players answer was a resounding “no.”
“The week before we were supposed to play Charlotte,” Garcia said. “Everybody was out but Coach (Randy) Ramirez. We were so mad that we had to cancel the game. We knew that Coach Ruiz didn’t want us to cancel it so there was no reason to cancel the Bloomington game.”
“The kids, they were like all we can do is go and be there for Coach Ruiz’s family,” said Runge head coach Matt Wright. “We were there for the funeral in San Antonio. His family came to the game Friday night.”
Ruiz’s death was the most tragic event in a season filled with one unfortunate happening after another.
Runge is the smallest school in the state to play 11-man football (the school recently turned in a snapshot number of 69 to the UIL) and had 18 players on hand for the beginning of two-a-day practices.
The Yellowjackets were coming off their first winning season since 2013 and an appearance in the bi-district playoffs.
But head coach Stephen Davis resigned in May, and his replacement, Lynn Turner, resigned before the first day of practice to care for his wife, who was battling COVID-19.
Wright, who had coached at Runge from 2011 to 2015 and was the head football coach and athletic director in 2013 and 2014, returned to replace Turner.
But after coaching the first two games of the season, Wright became ill with COVID-19 and two other assistants had to quarantine, forcing Runge to cancel its scheduled game against Charlotte.
“From losing a head coach in the spring and then somebody new comes in and we only met him a handful of times,” Garcia said. “We come to the first day of two-a-days and he’s not here. We bring in Coach Wright. We remember him from junior high and he would always be there in P.E. Then, he was out with COVID and we had the passing of a coach.
“It was a challenging year,” he continued. “In previous years, it was easy off the field. This year, we struggled to keep everything together. Overcoming all the obstacles was the biggest thing I learned. How to stay focused no matter what is going on around you.”
Despite starting the season with seven losses, not one player quit the team, and Wright was able to add six players to the roster.
“The seniors kept the nucleus together and the young ones have followed,” Wright said. “We lightened up things on them in practice so it wasn’t a physical beat down. We showed them old Odessa Permian films because what they ran is similar to us and even some old Runge films to try and lighten things up, and we just generally tried to tell the kids you can control what you can control. One of the things you can control is your attitude and these kids like to play.”
The Yellowjackets’ determination paid off when they defeated Pettus 39-7 last Friday for their first win of the season.
“We all helped each other out and kept it together,” said senior Isaiah Rios, who scored two touchdowns in the win. “We told each other we were going to keep playing for Coach Ruiz. We were going to keep our heads up and make it happen. It felt amazing. It felt like the Super Bowl.”
Runge will close out the season Friday night at Yorktown, but what the team experienced will never be forgotten.
“It taught me to not give up and push through,” Rios said. “It took us until the end of the season to get a win, but we got it. So don’t give up. Always push through.”
