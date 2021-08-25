RUNGE — Sabastian Reyna has learned some of what happens in life is beyond his control.
Reyna and his Runge teammates reported for the first day of practice despite not having a head coach present or enough players on the field for the offense and defense to go head-to-head.
“We just showed up,” said Reyna, a senior. “Our coaches here before showed up for practice. We would show up for practice. It was all personal stuff that was happening and you can’t hold onto it. You have to keep going forward.”
After enjoying their first winning season since 2013 and advancing to the bi-district playoffs, the Yellowjackets had their head coach resign in May, had another coach hired in June and resign earlier this month, before Matt Wright agreed to return to Runge just over a week before Friday’s season opener at Flatonia.
“We just found a way to work around it,” said senior Gavin Gutierrez. “All this change really brought the team together and seeing everyone work really hard helped.”
Wright, who coached at Runge from 2011 to 2014 and was the head coach in 2013 and 2014, was teaching at Nixon-Smiley when he agreed to take the job.
Wright still lived in Runge and was ready to get back into the coaching profession.
“I told them this time they’re going to have to bury me here,” he said. “I’ve got grandkids coming now, this is home and this is what I’m good at. I’ve done this for a long time. They just need leadership and stability here.”
Wright is Runge’s seventh head coach in the last nine seasons, and takes over a program with 18 players, including six seniors.
Runge turned in an average daily enrollment of 66 in the UIL’s last reclassification and realignment making it the smallest 11-man program in the state.
“Obviously you can’t run 11 on 11,” Wright said. “You just have to do things to be creative. You try to break down the offense or the defense. You just work on a few things at a time. It’s tough because the kids don’t get to see the whole picture.”
The players are used to small numbers and refuse to use their lack of depth as an excuse.
“This team has a lot of potential and a lot of young kids,” said senior Broden Garcia. “The biggest thing is trying to get these young kids prepared to play varsity football. The freshmen are coming up from junior high football playing against varsity kids who have been playing since they were 8-years old. You try to prepare them as much as you can.”
Wright has relied heavily on assistants Daisy Garcia, Anthony Ruiz and Randy Ramirez, who supervised practices until he was hired.
“They did as much as they could,” senior Joe Fraga said of the assistants. “They made sure we would get stronger, faster and better at school and they kept us going until we got a new coach.”
Wright and his staff have been busy installing their slot-T offense and 10-1 defense with an eye on District 16-2A, Division II play.
“If we can get the culture back and have a little success and let the kids and parents know we’re here for them then we’ll start getting them to come back out,” Wright said. “They’re some of these guys who are die-hards. There’s nothing that would keep them from playing because their cousins and dads and some of their grandfathers played here and they’re going to play football at Runge.”
The seniors have no intention of letting the uncertainty of the past few months put a damper on the upcoming season.
“The biggest thing is we know we’ve had good teams in the past and we can be a good team this year,” Garcia said. “Leadership is something that we have been taught very well by past seniors, so we knew coming in that we kind of had to take the reins and help the coaches out because we’re very heavy in underclassmen. We had to be more of a leader than some seniors had in the past.”
