The 2021 football season is two weeks away and Runge is searching for an athletic director and head football and head baseball coach.
The positions came open when Lynn Turner resigned this week for personal reasons.
Turner was hired in June following the resignation of Stephen Davis.
Davis resigned in May after three seasons at Runge, two as the defensive coordinator and one as the athletic director and head football coach.
Davis led the Yellowjackets to a third-place finish in District 16-2A, Division II, and a bi-district playoff appearance last season.
Runge had a 5-4 record for its first winning season since 2013.
Turner coached at Tulia and Crosbyton and has 346 wins as a baseball coach.
Runge superintendent Hector Dominguez was unavailable for comment on Thursday.
The district is advertising the position on its website.
Runge is scheduled to open the season Aug. 27 at Flatonia.
Runge’s next athletic director and head football coach will be its seventh in the last nine seasons.
