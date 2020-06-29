Runge will be under the direction of its fifth athletic director and head football coach in eight years in the upcoming season.
Abe Vargas has resigned at Runge to become an assistant football coach and softball coach at Medina Valley.
Vargas was at Runge for two seasons. He had an overall record of 5-17, and led the Yellowjackets to back-to-back bi-district playoff appearances.
Vargas announced last week that Runge was suspending its summer strength and conditioning program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vargas came to Runge from Cameron Yoe. He has also coached at Bandera and D’Hanis.
Runge will compete in District 16-2A, Division II against Falls City, Yorktown, Woodsboro, Louise, Pettus and Agua Dulce for the next two seasons.
Runge is expected to begin interviewing candidates Tuesday, and is likely to name Vargas’ replacement at its July 20 school board meeting.
