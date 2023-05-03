Runge sophomore Melina Ramirez completed her dominant state tournament run with a 6-2, 6-4 victory to win the tennis 1A girls singles championship.
“I don’t think it’s fully sunken in for me yet,” Ramirez said. “I feel really good though, like I’m just on top of the world.”
Ramirez not only won the championship match in straight sets, but she won every match at the state tournament in straight sets. Ramirez did not drop a single set on her way to the title, where she beat Groom’s Ali Friemel, the player who eliminated her from the state tournament last season.
“It was definitely there because she’s beaten me before,” Ramirez said of her nerves ahead of the championship match. “I just try to stay calm on the court and stay stone faced because if I show any emotion it’s a way of getting into my head.”
That stone faced, stoic demeanor is something that Ramirez believes helps her in competition. Ramirez is not one to show a lot of emotion or even internally get emotional. Her focus in competition is solely on what’s directly ahead.
In the back of her mind Ramirez was always aware of the possibility of rematching Friemel in the championship match, but knew that the championship was won one point at a time. Instead of focusing on beating the opponent that ended her tournament run early in 2022, Ramirez chose to focus on winning each point, minimizing her mistakes and trusted that winning the smaller battles would lead to winning the big one.
With that being said, championship matches are not without nerves. There is a tightness in the early portions of championship contests, and for Ramirez it was no different. Being in the championship match against the last 1A tennis player to beat her is nerve racking. Early on the match was tightly contested, with each player trading games in the first set. Ramirez eventually broke through, winning the set 6-4 and began to settle in.
“After winning the first set I started to settle down,” Ramirez said. “The points were going back and forth, it was neck and neck and I think after that first set I kind of just felt a big relief.”
Even as a sophomore Ramirez showed her poise. After a competitive first set Ramirez made quick work of her opponent in the second set, winning 6-2 and wrapping up a state championship. Ramirez was dominant in the state tournament in a way that she did not even expect to be.
While Ramirez may not have expected to be as dominant as she was, winning the state championship was something she did envision for herself this season. Ramirez’s goal entering the season was to earn a state championship, mission accomplished.
Ramirez is Runge’s first state champion since Kacy Molina won the powerlifting championship in 2018. Ramirez is a multi-sport athlete, but not only in the traditional sense. Along with Tennis, Ramirez also plays volleyball, basketball and softball. During the tennis season Ramirez splits her time between softball and basketball. Ramirez admits that it’s a challenge to go back and forth between sports the way she has, but she enjoys it.
“After winning you want to go out and celebrate and just take time off,” Ramirez said. “But I just try not to overthink anything because everything is moving around me so fast, I still feel like I haven’t processed all of it yet.”
In just her sophomore season Ramirez is a state champion, but her work is not finished. Ramirez’s goal going forward is quite simple, to just keep getting better. Ramirez’s eyes are not set on accolades or on more trophies that she could potentially win in the last two years of her high school career, her focus is on getting better.
So far that focus has gotten her a state championship, with the second half of her high school career still on the horizon.