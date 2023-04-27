Melina Ramirez state champ

Runge’s Melina Ramirez won the Class 1A state tennis championship without dropping a set in the tournament on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Runge’s Melina Ramirez won the girls’ Class 1A single’s state tennis championship on Wednesday in San Antonio with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ali Friemel from Groom.

Ramirez did not drop a set throughout the entire tournament, defeating Betty Sheimann from Woodson 6-2, 6-1 and defeating Samantha Griffin from Lenorah Grady 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the semifinals.

In boys’ Class 3A, Industrial’s Connor Griffith lost his state championship match to Theodore Buchanan of Corpus Christi London 6-1, 6-3, finishing as the runner-up.

Griffith reached the championship match by defeating Jeb Garnett of Spearman 7-6 (5), 6-0 and Vincent Wong of Queen City 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

