Runge’s Melina Ramirez won the girls’ Class 1A single’s state tennis championship on Wednesday in San Antonio with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ali Friemel from Groom.
Ramirez did not drop a set throughout the entire tournament, defeating Betty Sheimann from Woodson 6-2, 6-1 and defeating Samantha Griffin from Lenorah Grady 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the semifinals.
In boys’ Class 3A, Industrial’s Connor Griffith lost his state championship match to Theodore Buchanan of Corpus Christi London 6-1, 6-3, finishing as the runner-up.
Griffith reached the championship match by defeating Jeb Garnett of Spearman 7-6 (5), 6-0 and Vincent Wong of Queen City 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.